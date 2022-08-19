Ariana DeBose joins Prime Video in a new psychological thriller

After winning his Oscar for the film West Side Story, has added diverse and varied upcoming film projects, ranging from dramas, to Marvel films, musicals and spy movies. To this varied and long list of projects is added House of Spoilsfeature film in which the 31-year-old artist enters a new genre, psychological terror.

It has been revealed that the film will focus on the life of an ambitious cook (DeBose) who opens her first farm-to-table restaurant on a remote estate, where she battles kitchen chaos, an unreliable investor, and overwhelming self-doubt. Little by little the pressure increases thanks to the powerful spirit of the previous owner of the farm that threatens to sabotage it at every moment.

After her Oscar, the projects in Ariana’s career have not stopped adding up. (Reuters)

Through the statement it was announced that this work is described as a tense, psychological and sensual thriller that will leave hearts beating strongly. The production of House of Spoils is scheduled to begin this fall. While there is currently no release date, it will premiere on Video sometime next year.

It was revealed that the directors of this film will be Bridget Savage Cole Y Danielle Krudywho chose Ariana due to her acting versatility, which she has shown throughout the projects she has taken on in her career. Cole Y Krudi they are in charge of writing the script based on their original idea.

joins-Prime-Video-in-a-new-psychological-thriller.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse, is behind “House of Spoils”. (Reuters) joins-Prime-Video-in-a-new-psychological-thriller.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

The debut of Cole Y Krudi, Blow the Man Down, won the award TIFF to the best narrative screenplay before making its international debut in the Toronto International Film Festival and was nominated for an award Indie Spirit for Best First Screenplay.

“Since Blow the Man Downwe have been huge fans of the unique cinematic voice of Bridget Y Danielle and we knew we needed to be a part of whatever they wanted to do next. Combining his exciting script with the incredible talent of Ariana it’s a dream come true, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring this story to the screen and to our customers around the world,” said Julie Rapaport, director of movies for Amazon Studios in the statement.

Ariana DeBose was Anita in the Steven Spielberg musical. (20th Century Studios)

The producers of this new project are Jason Blum for blumhousebeside alex scharfman, Lucas Joaquin, Drew Houpt, Adam Hendricks, and Greg Gilreath. The executive producers are Chris McCumber Y Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television.

For this project, DeBose meets with blumhouse Y amazonwho have made the collection of genre films, Welcome to the Blumhouseand the recently completed slasher horror-comedy film totally killerdirected by Nahnathka Khan and starring Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt and Julie Bowen.

Ariana DeBose became the first queer Afro-Latina actress to win an Oscar. (Reuters)

By winning his Oscar, DeBose became the first openly queer Afro-Latina to win an award from the Academy. He will also star next year Kraven the Hunter for Sony, and which is based on the comics character.

In addition, it is also getting ready for the launch of Argyle of Matthew Vaughn for AppleTV+as well as the premiere of the space thriller ISS of Gabriela Cowperthwaite.

