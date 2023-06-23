Aria, Opera’s AI based on ChatGPT also comes to the browser for Android

- Advertisement -

Aria, Opera’s new AI browser announced last May, is also available on Android. Fruit of collaboration between Opera andOpenAI-improves-chatgpt-and-reduces-costs/"> OpenAI Aria offers users free access to the generative AI chatbot expanded, through Opera’s Composer architecture with access to real-time results from the web.

ARIA, THE BROWSER OPERATES WITH OPENAI AI

According to Stefan Stjernelund, VP Product of Opera for Android, artificial intelligence has marked a profound and rapid change in our lives:

The way we work, the way we acquire information, what we expect from our browsers – everything is changing. We are extremely excited to make the potential of AI accessible to all, so that users can always have a native AI tool like Aria at their fingertips when they are on the go.

Aria, available for free on Opera mobile for Android and on desktop browsers, allows users to increase their creativity and productivity, harnessing the power of artificial intelligence. Aria allows users to “collaborate” with AI when searching for information, generating text or code, or answering their product questions.

USERS ARE IN CONTROL

Composer, an easily expandable infrastructure, allows Aria to connect to more AI models and in the future, reads a note, it will expand by integrating additional features, such as search services enhanced by the main Opera partners.

Opera’s artificial intelligence is an experience that can still be controlled by the user. In fact, users can choose at any time whether to use it or not. To use Aria, which is available in more than 180 countries worldwide, including the EU, users must sign in with their Opera account. If they don’t have one, they can register for free.

