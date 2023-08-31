HomeLatest newsArgentina Propels Worldcoin to New Heights with Record Single-Day Surge in Registered...

Argentina Propels Worldcoin to New Heights with Record Single-Day Surge in Registered Users

On one day in August in Argentina, the number of users registered in the Worldcoin project reached 9,500. The company’s message emphasizes that this

On one day in August in Argentina, the number of users registered in the Worldcoin project reached 9,500. The company’s message emphasizes that this is equivalent to one verified participant every 9 seconds. This record was set while local regulators were investigating the project.

As stated in the official statement of the company, Worldcoin devices were placed in four cities of Argentina: Buenos Aires, Mar del Plata, Cordoba and Mendoza.

Worldcoin co-founder, Alex Blania, said: “Argentina is one of the leading countries in the world in the field of cryptocurrencies, and it shows. People here are much better versed in the basic principles of cryptography.”

High demand also saw the World App, associated with the Worldcoin project, temporarily top the list of apps on the App Store in Argentina.

