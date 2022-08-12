“Argentina, 1985″ will finally have theatrical release

One day after the announcement of sony pictures that I would not distribute , 1985, Digicine confirmed that one of the most anticipated Argentine films of the year will have its premiere in theaters: September 29 of this year. It is starring Ricardo Darin Y Peter Lanzanilocal actors with international repercussions and directed by Santiago Miter (The range). then it will come to Prime Video.

The film is inspired by the team of prosecutors led by Julio Strassera Y Luis Moreno Ocampo that continued, despite the threats, in the trial of the heads of the Argentine military dictatorship. Ricardo Darin plays Julio Strassera and Peter Lanzani is Luis Moreno Ocampo. Two of the best actors in Argentine fiction in a production committed to their own history can be seen on the big screen before the premiere on the Amazon video platform.

Ricardo Darín plays Julio Strassera and Peter Lanzani is Luis Moreno Ocampo. (Prime Video)

The official synopsis reads: “It is inspired by the true story of the team of prosecutors led by Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo who, accompanied by a group of young people in their David vs. Goliath battle against power, dared against all odds and under constant threat, to prosecute the heads of the bloodiest military dictatorship in Argentina, providing justice to its victims and peace to its survivors.”

The trial of the Military Juntas during the government of the president Raul Ricardo Alfonsin It was one of the most important judicial events in Argentine history where those responsible for the National Reorganization Process that took place between 1976 and 1983 were tried for the violation of human rights that occurred while the military occupied power. The film deals with one of the most crucial moments since the return to democracy.

theatrical- .JPG" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Unpublished images of “Argentina, 1985” with a large part of the cast. (Prime Video) theatrical- .JPG" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

the award winning Santiago Miter (The student, Paulina, The mountain range) is the director of the film that he also co-wrote with his longtime collaborator, Mariano Llinas (The Flower, Extraordinary Stories). Miter worked with Darin in The range and recently launched Little Flower in theaters. In September she will finally hit the big screen with a pivotal story for her country.

Argentina, 1985 It is a co-production between La Unión de los Ríos, Kenya Films, Infinity Films and Amazon Studios. The producers are Axel Kuschevatzky, Federico Posternak, Agustina Llambi Campbell, Ricardo Darín, Santiago Mitre, Santiago Carabante, Chino Darín and Victoria Alonso. Executive producing are Cindy Teperman and Phin Glynn.

Unpublished images of “Argentina, 1985” with Ricardo Darin. (Prime Video)

Argentina, 1985 will be released in theaters on September 29 and then in Prime Videothe date would be October 21.

: