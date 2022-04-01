Are you using Chrome but it’s not yet your default browser on macOS?…

The default browser par excellence in macOS is Safari. However, if you have used chrome and you feel more comfortable you can set it as default. This phenomenon came to iOS and iPadOS recently, so it’s completely normal that you don’t use Safari. Google tools, which are not just limited to YouTube and Gmail, are better integrated into Chrome. Let’s see how you can make Chrome your default browser.

A little hassle, which means setting default browsers

There are users who do not fully understand the settings of the default apps. With the browser example, it happens that you can have all the settings in Chrome but if you click on a link it opens Safari. And so it can continue to happen with many more if a configuration is not made.

The reality is that deciding on one or another browser is not an easy thing. Both browsers (Safari and Chrome) are positive but one is more popular for being integrated into a single operating system and the other is popular for all. I was one of the users who was dead with Safari, the integration with the iPhone and iPad is wonderful. On the other hand, Chrome is on many other devices and integrates in the same way.

You’re sure? Make Chrome your default browser for macOS

Actually they are a series of very simple steps, let’s see how to do it.

Open the “System Preferences” app Click on “General” Scroll your view down and locate the “Default web browser” option. Click and choose between Chrome or another browser you have installed.

3 simple steps with which you can make this important movement. The best thing is that you can change it as many times as you want. Another way to be able to change the browser is when Google repeatedly asks if you want to make it the default. Also in the Google Chrome settings it is possible to do it.

If in a future time you regret the decision, you can repeat the above steps and choose Safari or another browser that you love more. These decisions can be changed, so don’t think that by changing it once it can’t be changed.

What browser is your favourite?

In my personal experience I have lived with many operating systems and browsers. I can say that Chrome is my number 1, despite the fact that in the past it was an excessive consumer of resources. I would put Safari in second place for integration between devices and Firefox would stay in third place. It is a browser that was previously the one that replaced Chrome when it could no longer resist the consumption of resources. This happened because I had an old computer that no longer worked properly with the browser.

A special mention to Opera, since it was a browser that I used at the time as an alternative to Internet Explorer when I used Windows. The macOS version is not bad, but having other browsers is ruled out for now.

Have you already changed your default browser? Tell us in the comments the opinion you have about the different internet browsers. Remember that you will find the best news about Apple, tutorials, guides, compilations, opinions, analyzes and more here at iOSMac.