Are you using ChatGPT? Well, find out the things you shouldn’t ask this AI

Artificial intelligence is currently at its most glorious moment, on everyone’s lips and with a fame that simply will not stop growing. And among the most renowned AIs, is the famous OpenAI ChatGPTthe one that is basically capable of answering a variety of questions, having a conversation or carrying out written tasks, among other things.

And speaking of answering your questions, there are a few things it’s better not to ask an artificial intelligence about, be it ChatGPT or any other in general. That being said, below we will be specifying some of these topics that you should not ask an AI about, so pay attention and let’s go for it.

legal tips

Despite the fact that attempts have been made in the past to use artificial intelligence to determine the guilt of a defendant (along with the punishment that he should receive), the reality is that this and the idea of ​​having virtual lawyers, prosecutors or judges has not turned out to be entirely successful.

And this is because artificial intelligences themselves do not turn out to be imaginative, understanding, empathetic or common sense, points that are strictly necessary to be able to exercise good judgment. For all these reasons it is clear why you should not discuss advice or legal issues with any AI, clearly including ChatGPT.

News

The subject of current news is also quite a delicate one, since in regards to artificial intelligences, they as such come to have information to a certain extent, so most likely they will not be able to give answers about the most recent events. ChatGPT only manages to report what happened until 2021.

All this without mentioning the veracity of the news they show, and this makes sense since an AI doesn’t have a reputation to upholdwhile the news, reporters and pages of this medium do have to maintain their reputation.

medical diagnoses

If there is a place where artificial intelligence should not enter, it is in the medical and health section. We say this because despite the fact that they may give some information that does not turn out to be completely wrong, the reality is that resorting to these sites to deal with a subject as serious and delicate as health and medical treatments, It is certainly not sensible or prudent considering that the AI ​​does not know youHe doesn’t know your medical history or anything on the subject.

Product Reviews

Being very clear that neither ChatGPT nor any other AI are sentient or self-judgmental beingsthese artificial intelligences would clearly need a consciousness-based opinion to be able to give reviews of Internet products.

And be careful, because something that ChatGPT could do perfectly is a comparison of the technical aspects of the product in question, but as for a review itself, the issue is that if someone real makes a review, this person you would be interacting and experimenting with the product, while the AI ​​would not and it is there, based on the sensations and the perception of it, where we can realize that this opinion of artificial intelligence would not have any validity.