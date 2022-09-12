Are you tired of the Internet? Don’t worry, you’re not the only one in Spain at all

- Advertisement -

The is now almost everywhere and is used for almost anything. This does not mean that everyone likes to have the dependency that currently exists on Internet access on a day-to-day basis. A study carried out by the company NordVPN has made it clear that there are not a few who would do without everything that has to do with the cloud if it were possible. Currently, the amount of the Spanish population that has access to the Internet and uses it is greater than 90%, an impressive figure that shows that for one thing or another (whether it is to send a WhatsApp message or to watch a YouTube video), Internet is something that has become essential. But there is a very significant number of people in who would have no problem, according to the NordVPN study, in never accessing again and “deleting themselves” if this could happen. We are talking about 29% of people who use the Internet. Some of the reasons that exist for this One of the most important is to have a feeling of being used by companies that are on the Internet, especially those that collect data. We are talking about 44% of the people surveyed, nothing less. And this is very important, because if this is increasing, there could be a paradigm shift in the use of the Internet and, in this way, those who now have control will go into the background. Even the feeling of insecurity is something that generates rejection when accessing the Internet. The data that NordVPN shows in this regard is really shocking: 35% of people believe that sooner or later they will end up being hacked. In addition, the same amount does not like it at all that, for one reason or another, their real name has to be in some corner of the Internet. And this is something that cannot be avoided now, no matter how much companies like Facebook think that the Metaverse is the future. Personal information is a big problem, according to NordVPN In the survey, which involved 800 people, it was very clear that one of the first things they would do is remove existing personal information from the Internet, as well as financial information (45%) . Therefore, it is not that there is much confidence in the management of the data that is carried out right now by the companies that work on the Internet. In addition, other options that are of great concern to the people surveyed is the existence of photos and videos in which it appears and that may be not very positive for whatever reason (26%) and, of course, that they may be stored somewhere that profiles have been laid out in some services that are typical of the Internet (28%) , such as dating websites or on social networks themselves. So much so, that in the same report it has been published that 27% of Spaniards would have no problem paying up to 1,000 euros to get rid of their own information that exists on the Internet to be anonymous. And this word is key, since more and more people are aware that this is not possible as cloud services exist right now. Therefore, it is logical that there is concern about their data being disclosed on social networks or something that has to do with their sexual life (with 34 and 26%, respectively). Consequently, thinking that the Internet is not a panacea is something that is clear to more people than you think, as indicated by NordVPN. >