5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsAre You of Middle Eastern or North African Descent?

Are You of Middle Eastern or North African Descent?

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
defaultpromocrop.png
defaultpromocrop.png
- Advertisement -

Did you recently participated in the New York Times survey, “Are You of Middle Eastern or North African Descent?” Over the past few months, we’ve heard from more than 5,500 respondents across the United States, many of whom trace their roots to the Middle East and North Africa.

We’re asking all survey participants to share two images with us for potential publication in The New York Times. Please submit the following by Feb. 27. (If you are an Android user, you may need to use your computer to upload.)

  • A photo of yourself. The photo should frame you from the chest up, and your face must be visible. Leave space above your head. Keep the background light and simple. Take a look at these examples for your reference.

  • - Advertisement -

    A photo or short video of when/where your Middle Eastern or North African heritage is most evident. This could be eating with family, laughing with friends, dancing to a song you love or participating in school or at your place of worship — anything that illustrates what it means to you to be of Middle Eastern or North African descent. If sending a video, please keep it under one minute — think of it as a clip you’d share on your Instagram stories.

If you know of others of Middle Eastern or North African descent who may be interested in participating, please share the survey link.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Game Reviews

OddBallers Review: We play dodgeball, and it’s childhood right away

We took part in the prisoner ball competitions set up by Ubisoft, in a...
Latest news

Fulton County adds to high-profile rebukes of Trump’s ‘stolen’ election

Comment on this storyCommentThose awaiting a potential blockbuster report from the Fulton County special...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.