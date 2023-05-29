Are you looking for an affordable and quality television? These features are a must

- Advertisement -

When choosing a , we have an incredible range of possibilities, with different screen technologies perfect for each type of use. But, what if what you want is to buy a cheap Smart TV?

We talk about a television that does not exceed 400 to 500 euros. Obviously, we will not be able to choose an OLED or QD-OLED model, the most advanced technologies in the sector. But when buying a cheap TV, you have to take into account three factors: panel technology, HDR support and connectivity.

These are the basic characteristics that a cheap television must have

The first and most important thing to understand is that not all LCD panels are created equal. A Samsung QLED panel is not the same as a traditional LCD, but there is a detail that yes or yes you should look for: that it be a VA or Vertical Alimentation screen.

We are talking about a type of panel in which the diodes are located vertically, hence its name. With this, you get some higher brightness levels, as well as more realistic colorimetry, especially in blacks, than when using an LCD screen.

Keep in mind that VA panels offer worse viewing angles, but if what you are looking for is image , do not hesitate to bet on a TV with a Vertical Alimentation screen.

Another essential detail when buying a cheap television is that it has HDR support. AND must be Dolby Vision or HDR10+, although the ideal would be both. But if you have to prioritize, focus on looking for equipment with Dolby Vision, which is the best-known standard.

The goal of HDR is to increase the contrast between the darkest and lightest parts of the screen. This can make images appear more realistic and provide greater color depth.

And it will not be difficult for you to find content on platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, to give an example of streaming services that have a good number of movies and series in HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

Finally, It is very important that your TV has full HDMI 2.1 support.. We are talking about the new standard that offers higher transmission speeds, as well as VRR and ALLM support, essential if you are going to connect a console or your computer to play.

As you may have seen, there are few requirements necessary to be able to buy a television for less than 500 euros, so Now that you know the keys, you can easily search for your next cheap Smart TV.

