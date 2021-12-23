Are you having trouble charging your Apple Watch? You’re not alone

It is not unusual, and quite common on the other hand, that a device stops working properly as a result of a poorly designed update, and that is what would be happening now with the Apple Watch. And it is that many users, at least a respectable number, are showing in different forums their disagreement with an essential aspect of the watch. We talk about the load, which is experiencing numerous problems these days for many of the users of the Apple Watch Series 7, the latest model launched on the market last September, along with the iPhone 13.

What’s going on?

Well, it seems that problems are occurring when charging watches with third-party chargers, and not with their originals. In doing so, the loading speed has dropped to ridiculous levels, rendering this aspect almost useless. Cases in which, after one hour of charging, the watch has accumulated just 2% power, something logically out of the admissible. The cause seems to be clear, and it is that all those who are complaining about these problems had recently updated the watch to WatchOS 8.3.

The Apple Watch Series 7 Manzana

A third-party charger and WatchOS 8.3This is the perfect cocktail to break the charge of this watch. And it is that recovering 2% of the battery after an hour, it is something that shows that something is not working well in the relationship between the clock and the charger. On the contrary, these problems have not occurred when the watch has been charged with one of the original Apple chargers. Worst of all, this is not the first time something like this has happened. Since last November we experienced a similar situation.

At the time, the watches were also charging too slowly, and for that reason WatchOS 8.1.1 was released. a version destined to end those ultra slow loading problems. At the moment there is no news that Apple is aware of this problem and therefore that it is developing a solution to it. Although the majority of the problems are being detected in the Series 7, there are Apple Watch Series 6 that are also suffering from these problems, in smaller numbers, but there they are. So if you haven’t updated to WatchOS 8.3 yet, don’t do so, until there is a solution to this major hiccup.

