Are you going to travel with friends? Well, here is the definitive list of free apps that will help you from start to finish

Taking trips with friends is one of the best options there is to share with those close companions, and whether they take a trip near or far, it is always better to divide everything equally.

Many apps have been created for this that you can find on Google Play and that will easily help you and your group of friends can share the expenses on their trips together. Do you want to know which apps are the best in this category? So let’s go for it.

splitwise

Splitwise heads this list without a doubt, and in case you didn’t know it, it is an application specially created to carry any type of community accountsthat is, between you and your friends or family.

It works as an expense manager, so once you open the app and log in, you can start keeping the budget for the trip and see between which people have to divide various payments, which will surely help a lot for everything to go well, monetarily speaking. It has more than 10 million downloads on Google Play and is free to download.

tricount

This is another of the best known apps on Google Play to share expenses among friends, having different special features that make it stand out so that the accounts can be kept clearly and easily.

Something quite interesting Tricount, is that allows you to create groups from where all colleagues can add their own expensesin addition to being able to see the balance or total budget of the account.

Tricount is a free download, you can use it from your mobile or computer and also works offlineso it is certainly an option that you can keep in mind when it’s time to travel with your friends.

Settle Up

The interesting thing about Settle Up is that it is not only capable of storing and synchronizing all the expenses, since from there you will also be able to see who is the next person whose turn it is to payeither through percentage payments, half payments, with other friends, etc.

It supports the registration of expenses with different currencies, in addition to having notifications of changes in terms of payments in case someone wants to play smart. Like the previous two applications, Settle Up can be downloaded totally free from Google Playplus it also has a premium plan if you’re interested.