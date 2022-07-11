HomeTech NewsAre you going to travel with friends? Well, here is the...

Are you going to travel with friends? Well, here is the definitive list of free apps that will help you from start to finish

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
viaje con amigos.jpg
viaje con amigos.jpg
- Advertisement -

Taking trips with friends is one of the best options there is to share with those close companions, and whether they take a trip near or far, it is always better to divide everything equally.

Many apps have been created for this that you can find on Google Play and that will easily help you and your group of friends can share the expenses on their trips together. Do you want to know which apps are the best in this category? So let’s go for it.

splitwise

splitwise

Splitwise heads this list without a doubt, and in case you didn’t know it, it is an application specially created to carry any type of community accountsthat is, between you and your friends or family.

How to quickly search for flights using Google Maps

It works as an expense manager, so once you open the app and log in, you can start keeping the budget for the trip and see between which people have to divide various payments, which will surely help a lot for everything to go well, monetarily speaking. It has more than 10 million downloads on Google Play and is free to download.

tricount

tricount

This is another of the best known apps on Google Play to share expenses among friends, having different special features that make it stand out so that the accounts can be kept clearly and easily.

[mb_related_posts2]

Something quite interesting Tricount, is that allows you to create groups from where all colleagues can add their own expensesin addition to being able to see the balance or total budget of the account.

Tricount is a free download, you can use it from your mobile or computer and also works offlineso it is certainly an option that you can keep in mind when it’s time to travel with your friends.

Settle Up

Settle Up

The interesting thing about Settle Up is that it is not only capable of storing and synchronizing all the expenses, since from there you will also be able to see who is the next person whose turn it is to payeither through percentage payments, half payments, with other friends, etc.

It supports the registration of expenses with different currencies, in addition to having notifications of changes in terms of payments in case someone wants to play smart. Like the previous two applications, Settle Up can be downloaded totally free from Google Playplus it also has a premium plan if you’re interested.

Google Messages prepares to enable end-to-end encryption for RCS chat messages

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Apple Watch 8 Pro: The rugged smartwatch could replace the expensive Edition

Apple will renew its smartwatch offer by the end of the year by introducing...
Apple

The Apple Watch Pro for extreme sports would cost more than 1000€

Apple is expected to introduce three new Apple Watches this year, including an SE...
Android

Apple plans to make users pay for gas from the screen of their car

Generally, going to the gas station to fill the car's tank involves carrying cash...
How to?

An alternative that will allow you to see graphically who are the artists you have listened to the most

Do you usually consume music on Spotify? Well, sometimes you probably wonder what...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Tech News

Scientists design plane, similar to an albatross, that could one day be used on a mission to Mars

Since NASA launched the Ingenuity helicopter on the surface of Mars the April 19,...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.