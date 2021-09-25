Are you going to buy the new iPhone 13? What should you do in yours before selling it?

These first days of September are frantic for those who want to buy the new iPhone on duty because it is the perfect time, before Apple’s presentation, to get the best possible valuation of their old device. So if you are in the process of selling your terminal, you must take into account a number of things to avoid problems during the transaction. If what you are going to sell is your old iPhone, you should know that you cannot deliver it as you have it right now. It is necessary to delete it and deactivate certain functions previously that, in case of not doing it, would prevent the buyer from using it normally. One of those elements that you have to deactivate is the location of the smartphone, which Apple introduced as a security measure in case of theft and blocking that prevents deleting all the content without the express permission of its owner. We are going to eliminate the old iPhone. The case is that to carry out this operation we must do the following, which is to deactivate the “Find my iPhone”. To do this we go to the “Settings” and touch at the top of the photo of our user. That will take us to the “Apple ID” section. We look for the “Search” function and we touch on it, so we will go to another screen. There you will first see the option “Find my iPhone” and, again, we come to another menu with new alternatives. We continue staying with the one that you will see at the top, called again “Find my iPhone” and, now, we deactivate the switch that you will see on the right (after entering the password of your Apple account). With these steps we already have half the process finished, but first you must complete another. It is about unlinking the device from your Apple ID, so that for the purposes of use and permissions it appears before the eyes of those in Cupertino as it does not belong to anyone. In this way, we cancel the iPhone and stop occupying space as one of the screens on which we can consume content purchased in the App Store. Remember that this is the case of digital items such as movies, for example. So we go back to the “Apple ID” section and, this time, we scroll to the bottom, all the way down, until we find the option called “Close session”. We click there, we accept and it is ready. As a last recommendation, before this last step we recommend you go to “Content and Purchases”, then “Account” and finally select “Remove device”. Now you can safely erase your old iPhone.