Are you going to buy an iPhone 14? This is what comes in the box

- Advertisement -

On September 6 we had one of the technological events of the year and where Apple presented its new generation of mobile phones, in addition to the Apple Watch Series 8 and the second generation AirPods Pro. And you may be wondering 14 in any of its variants.

Recall that the Cupertino-based company presented the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max, four models for four different styles. If you are looking for the cheapest option, the iPhone 14 will more than meet your expectations, although if you are looking for a model with a larger screen diagonal, the 6.7 inches offered by the Max version will not disappoint you at all.

Although if you want to enjoy the best user experience and have the latest Apple technologies, the best option is to bet on the iPhone Pro or iPhone Pro Max since they have the company’s latest A16 Bionic processor among other improvements to mark the difference.

What does the iPhone 14 include in the

- Advertisement -

For example, the company’s most vitaminized models they have finally dispensed with the hackneyed notch which first appeared on the iPhone X to make the leap to a Magic Island that hides the panel’s punch-hole cameras.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, coming February 2022 enlarge photo The Apple iPhone 14 is seen at the Apple Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, New York City, US, September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly ANDREW KELLY REUTERS

Of course, regardless of the model you are going to choose, you should know that theAccessories included in the iPhone 14 box they are exactly the same even if you have taken the most vitaminized model.

- Advertisement -

And what is included? Well, in addition to hiding the phone, we will find a USB-C to Lightning cable, the SIM ejector to open the corresponding slot, device documentation and an Apple sticker. As you may have seen, no power charger inside the box, so the bitten apple company continues to remove this accessory as announced in 2022.

It is not a major problem since there are a large number of chargers compatible with the iPhone 14, in addition to the fact that you can buy the official model in any Apple store. But if you are considering buying one of their latest phones, and especially if you jump from Android to iOS, where the connectivity and charging options are different, it is worth being very clear that The iPhone 14 box does not include a charger. A lesser evil to consider when buying this high-end mobile phone.

>