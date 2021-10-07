Are you curious? The police know (because Google tells them)

Curiosity killed the cat and led you directly to the police records … But, stop, don’t get too nervous because we are talking about the United States and very specific cases whose affected, however, must be counted by the thousands, if not plus. The issue is police surveillance and how Google transfers its users’ data to the authorities without offering a bit of resistance, quite the opposite.

You already imagined it, right? Google, like any other company that operates on the Internet, has an obligation to collaborate with the authorities when a crime is being investigated. However, what one would expect from a so-called rule of law is that this transfer of data is done in accordance with the law and in a transparent manner. But it’s not like that. Google continuously shares data with the United States government in accordance with the law, but with secrecy and without complying with its principles of transparency.

As reported in Forbes exclusively, “The US government is secretly ordering Google to provide data about anyone who types certain search terms, according to a court document shown by accident. Such ‘keyword commands’ are feared to threaten to implicate innocent Web users in serious crimes and are more common than previously thought.

The crux The issue is what they call “keyword orders”, a supposedly legal process, but opaque to the citizen by which Google shares with the authorities data such as email address, IP address and other data such as dates and times of searches carried out by users. And among the search issues to monitor there is everything: victims of sexual abuse, creation of explosive devices … All very serious matters a priori, although the full scope of these orders is unknown.

They mention specific and known cases in Forbes where keyword commands have been applied in the past. For example, in a case of intimidation or terrorist attacks, but as a result of the leak on which they base their news, it is understood that it is a widespread practice. Thus, it is enough that someone has looked for the name of a victim, it is not clear what crime, or that he has searched the streets in which an attack was committed, to fall into the hands of the authorities.

Indeed, arbitrariness is the norm and it does not distinguish between onlookers, even tourists, or people who, because they are related to some alleged crime, are subject to examination, which was the obvious thing to do so far. That is, everyone understands that a suspect is investigated by all possible means, including online activity tracking, as long as there is a court order. Keyword orders, however, go much further.

To understand us, it is enough to perform a Google search after reading a news item that involves serious crimes, simply by being interested in knowing more, so that your Google account, your IP and more personal and identifiable data end up in a police database. And no, it does not matter that you are not identified in Google, because the company can still share your IP and a user ID with the police.

“Searching through Google’s search history database allows police to identify people simply based on what they might have been thinking, for whatever reason, at some point in the past,” explains Jennifer Granick. , a cybersecurity and surveillance attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). “This technique never before possible threatens the interests of the First Amendment and will inevitably wipe out innocent people, especially if the keyword terms are not unique and the time frame is not precise. To make matters worse, the police are doing this in secret, isolating the practice from public debate and regulation.

Of course, this only happens in the United States and the GDPR protects citizens of the European Union from such abuses, given Google’s scrupulous respect for privacy laws. Or maybe not? Read this last paragraph with sarcasm and resignation, because the only other way to do it is with anger and indignation and it does not compensate. Of course, if the same laws are created with the intention of violating fundamental rights in favor of justice …