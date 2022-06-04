Are you a fan of Stranger Things? Well here you have the official sticker pack for WhatsApp

Season 4 of Stranger Things (first part) has already come out and its success continues to grow, an action for which WhatsApp, just on the day of the launch of this new season, launched a pack of special stickers of the series, totally official.

One of the most iconic Netflix series and which is set in the strange town of Hawkins, Stranger Things it will surely stay a good time in trendsso it’s the perfect time to use these new stickers of the emblematic characters of the series.

It is known that this is not the first time that this American streaming service launch a sticker pack of a popular seriessince this has happened before with Euphoria and La casa de Papel, just to give a few examples.

How many stickers are there and what seasons are they about?

Now, to provoke the maximum possible interaction between the actors and all the fans, WhatsApp presents this new pack with up to 11 animated stickersfocusing on each of the characters respectively.

Here it is important to clarify that these are shots of all seasons (not including season 4), so if you have not seen the new season yet you have nothing to fear in terms of spoilers.

However, and fortunately for all, it has been heard on the internet that the number of stickers may increase as the days go by, and there maybe some of the new season will begin to appearwho currently has a 94% acceptance score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Well, in order to download this package you will only have to click on the following secure link, which will send you to the official WhatsApp site from where the package is downloaded, which weighs 2.2 MB. This is something that you can do either from your mobile, tablet or computer, so you should not worry about that.

On the other hand, you can get the pack from within WhatsApp on your mobile doing the following:

– Enter WhatsApp and then enter a chat.

– Click on the button next to the camera to display the stickers.

– Now press the button + that appears in the right corner.

– Look for the Stranger Things package and download it (it will most likely come first).