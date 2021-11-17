Are we using the deodorant at the right time? We show you the best schedule

A question that is not very recurrent in people is: Is there a better time to apply deodorant? Experts seem to say that there is a formula to know the best time to apply it. In this article we explain it to you.

It is usually common for a person to apply deodorant in the morning in a routine. Dr. David Pariser, President of the American Academy of Dermatology, stated that applying antiperspirant at night is more effective. The explanation he gave is that when the person is less active, the body temperature drops, which makes them sweat less. This lack of moisture allows the body to more easily absorb the active ingredient in most antiperspirants: aluminum.

One of the most common doubts is that if this effect can disappear when bathing the next day, according to the expert, that would not remove the product. The antiperspirant has enough time to penetrate and clog the sweat pores during the night, it does not rest on the surface of the skin, leaving it susceptible to being washed.

It is also good to remember that these products are made to last 24 to 48 hours and depending on the sweat the person would not need to apply it every day.

Photo: Pixabay

Other curiosities of deodorants

One of people’s biggest concerns is the chemicals in deodorants. On the Internet there are several rumors about aluminum, and how it “contributes” to breast cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.

“Multiple small and large-scale studies have failed to find a convincing causal association between aluminum exposure in humans and Alzheimer’s disease,” noted the Alzheimer’s Society.

One point that people do not know about deodorants is that it should be applied to dry skin, that is, it is not suitable to apply it after showering. For best results, moisture must be completely removed.