Are there good soccer games for mobile phones? Here are the 3 main alternatives

Trying to imitate a console football game like the PlayStation 4 or the Xbox One on a mobile is almost impossible task. However, at present, within Google Play we find a couple of alternatives that allow us to play intuitively and for free.

So, after testing and scoring more than 10 options, we have decided to create this top 3 based on good playability, game modes and reputation. Attentive to each alternative that already exceeds 100 million downloads.

FIFA Soccer

Yes, EA Sports has its own FIFA mobile game. With a roster of over 50,000 players (including legends), tournaments such as the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, challenges and online game modes against other people, FIFA Soccer has what it takes to win the trophy as one of the most downloaded sports games.

The graphics and controls do not go unnoticed to help improve the quality in every 11 vs 11 match. New tournaments are created every week and leagues in which you can participate with any team. Without a doubt, one of the main games that you should try for Android.

Dream League Soccer 2021

Dream League Soccer 2021 stands out mainly for the options it has, both at the gameplay level, as well as editing tools outside the field. In its range of available teams we have more than 4,000 players with FIFPro (international association of footballers) license, being able to make transfers and improve the team and even the facilities where you play.

In the customization area, you can edit the stadium, the technical direct, celebrations, and so on. Today 8 divisions and 10 different competitions are available in which you will be able to climb positions to improve your position in the world ranking. DLS 2021 is also free for Android.

eFootball PES 2021

KONAMI also does the same by having a mobile version of PES. One of the highlights of this installment is that it has various game modes, including the typical multiplayer tournaments or encounters, being able to face other playerss near you or worldwide. In addition to the above, it includes an official license for clubs such as FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester United, Juventus, FC Bayern München, among others, so you can play with all the stars and buy cards to sign more players.

If the promises of current football do not meet your expectations, you can turn to those players from a decade ago and even more who were stars in different leagues (Beckham, Totti, Maradona, Batistuta, Fernando Torres, among others). Like the previous ones, this title can be downloaded at zero cost.