Are the Change.org petitions effective? Here we explain how the platform works

In the world there are all kinds of causes for which groups of people do activism, however, this is something that has also transcended to the internet. As a dissemination tool, the web is an excellent way to boost support for any cause, however, there was a platform that decided to become the face of online activism. Therefore, we want to talk about the operation of the platform Change.org Is it really effective?

In our days there are many news about requests that make a lot of noise on this page. Despite this, there are some interesting factors to which we must put the magnifying glass and that are worth knowing.

Change.org, online activism since 2007

Historically, when a group of citizens wants to promote a change on any matter, they organize to disseminate and exert the necessary pressure through different means. However, the collection of signatures represents that instrument that takes for granted the approval of the entire group that supports the cause. In addition, it is generally part of the document that is delivered to the institutions or entities where the petition is entered.

However, we know that in our days the web became the best tool to spread anything. Social networks are an example of this and in that sense, in 2007 Change.org arrives to give shape to online activism. This website is responsible for hosting requests from people around the world that can be digitally signed by those who agree.

Thus we have been able to see news that speak of petitions with 3000 and up to 5000 signatures. Quite large numbers to support causes ranging from animal abuse, to requesting that DC publish the so-called Snyder’s Cut of the Justice League. But there is something very interesting behind these figures and it exploded in 2018.

Impersonation and false signatures

I did NOT sign this petition, I do not want to be used lying or spammed pic.twitter.com/4v0z3dBR – Ricardo Galli 🗣️ 😷 (@gallir) February 2, 2013

As we mentioned before, Change.org began its operations in the United States in 2007. However, it would reach markets such as Spain and Brazil by 2012, although with a detail that would give much to talk about in its operation.

To support a cause on Change.org we must register on the site, however, the web never verified the identity of the people who signed a petition. In that sense, anyone could create a cause to collect signatures just by knowing the other person’s email. A case of this was the Free Software activist and Doctor of Computer Science, Ricardo Galli, who had to clarify that a petition was not signed by him.

The fact that the identity of those who supported the causes was not verified gives rise to questioning the legitimacy of the firms and therefore the magnitude of the support. In addition, Change.org was aware of this and it would not be until 2018 when they took action on the matter. However, the company indicates that the number of reports received to eliminate signatures due to identity theft represented 0.00001% of the incidents.

So does Change.org work to promote change?

Considering the above, the operation of the Change.org platform has been questionable for at least 6 years. Although this can generate distrust, it is also necessary to take into account the way in which these requests impact to obtain the so-called victories. An interesting case is that of Moumine Kone, a Malian citizen who settled and lived in Spain and from one moment to another his asylum was denied and forced to leave the country in 15 days.

Kone created a petition on Change.org to request help and prevent his expulsion from the country. The cause went viral and ended in victory, which could give us the image that the site is effective. However, what actually happened is that Kone legalized his status by registering with his girlfriend as a domestic partner. In that sense, Change.org functioned as a dissemination tool to get the authorities to offer an alternative to Kone.

So, collecting thousands of signatures is not a magic guarantee that your petition will be taken into account. Another very interesting case occurred at the beginning of the year with a user creating the request to close Change.org. In the description he says that it is a test to show that if they obtain thousands of signatures and the site does not close, it is because it does not really work. Although it may be a joke, it is a perfect point of view to understand the operation of the Change.org platform and its effectiveness.

In conclusion, collecting online signatures has no legal character. The effectiveness of this platform lies in the dissemination and pressure that the cause could exert from the internet. So if you want to promote change, Change.org is a good place to spread the word, but without the guarantee that thousands of signatures will make it happen.