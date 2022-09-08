Are iPhone 13 cases compatible with the new iPhone 14?

- Advertisement -

Yesterday, iphone-14-event/">Apple held its annual launch event where it revealed the family iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Pro and the new Apple Watch Series 8including the new model Apple Watch Ultra.

If you made an investment in an iPhone last year, chances are you also spent money on a good quality case to protect it.

If you plan to upgrade your phone to the new models, you may be wondering if you can still use your current case.

Is my iPhone 13 case with the iPhone 14?

There is only 0.02mm difference between the thickness of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, all else being equal. That’s not much, so the covers should fit.

Dimensions:

iPhone 14: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm

iPhone 13: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.6mm

Is my iPhone 13 Pro case compatible with the iPhone 14 Pro?

With the iPhone 14 Pro, you don’t stand a chance. The sleeve is only 0.2mm thicker, but 0.8mm taller, so you won’t get a perfect fit.

Dimensions:

iPhone 14 Pro: 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.8mm

iPhone 13 Pro: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.6mm

Is my iPhone 13 Pro Max case compatible with the iPhone 14 Pro Max?

The Pro Max is 0.5mm narrower but 0.2mm thicker. Even if you could squeeze the phone, it’s going to have room to move from side to side, which will probably be quite annoying.

Dimensions:

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.8mm

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65mm

Is my iPhone 13 Pro Max case compatible with the iPhone 14 Plus?

There is no reason to go from an Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max to an Apple iPhone 14 Plus, but in any case, the camera module is different, so it would not work.

