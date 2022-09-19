Are iOS 16 lock screen widgets consuming a lot of battery?

- Advertisement -

The iPhone lock has remained the same for many years, but with iOS 16, Apple has introduced a bunch of changes that allow you to customize what is displayed on your iPhone when it’s locked.

Among the novelties that arrive, is the addition of that you can use on your iPhone’s lock screen.

Apple offers plenty of native lock screen widgets, but there are also widgets from many third-party apps, which can be viewed and accessed directly from the iOS 16 lock screen.

Do lock screen widgets drain ?

- Advertisement -

Like the home screen and today view widgets, lock screen widgets run in the background for regularly updated data.

Because of this, lock screen widgets, just like any other widget, require additional battery resources to function passively, though not as much as apps you can use actively.

Therefore, andYou may see a decrease in battery life compared to previous versions of iOS if you have any widgets added to your lock screen.

Nevertheless, Not all widgets consume the same amount of power. Just like apps, there will be widgets that consume more power than other widgets to fetch data frequently. For example, app widgets that run locally without needing to access the Internet will consume less battery power than widgets that rely on information from the web.

- Advertisement -

Also, the more widgets you add to your lock screen, the faster your iPhone’s battery will drain. Therefore, we suggest that you only use the widgets that you think are necessary instead of adding them just because.

Which widgets consume more battery?

Not all lock screen widgets consume the same amount of battery. The amount of battery a widget consumes depends on the resources it has access to and how often you access them.

For example, if you add a battery widget to your lock screen, just check the battery levels of your device and connected devices. This widget does not need to access network data or your location, so battery life is not greatly affected.

- Advertisement -

It’s not the same with the news widget, which requires Internet access at regular intervals to show you the latest news, which affects the battery life to some extent. Similarly, the lock screen widget of the weather app it consumes more resources because it requires an Internet connection and access to GPS data to offer you the forecast of the region in which you are.

If you have a lot of third-party apps that support lock screen widgets, you should be careful when choosing which ones to add to your lock screen to avoid them affecting your battery life.

How to know which widgets on your iPhone are using the most battery?

Now that you know that the widgets in an app can drain your iPhone battery, it’s time to find out which of the apps installed on your device is more battery than others.

The native iOS Battery section provides a detailed preview of whether an app’s widgets were a contributing factor to battery drain.

To check which of your widgets are consuming the most battery, open your iPhone’s Settings app, select Battery, and you’ll see battery usage data sorted by “Last 24 hours” or “Last 10 days.”

When you scroll down this screen, you’ll see a list of apps that have consumed the most of your battery at the top. Although the widgets do not appear separately, you can check which of the apps shows “Widget” as one of the contributing factors.



