Are Charter Schools Really Public Schools?

Charter schools have long been believed to be public too, meaning that they are open to all students. However, this statement seems to be far from reality.

Professor and researcher Kevin Welner has published an article in which he presents the most salient findings that show that there are significant differences. These were featured in a book titled “School Choice.”

What differentiates charter schools from public schools

According to the National Alliance of Public Charter Schools, student enrollment in charter schools increased 7% from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021. It affirms that this increase is the highest registered in half a decade.

These data do not necessarily serve as evidence that charter schools are also public. In their new book, the authors describe 13 different approaches these institutions use to attract certain students and discard others. Among them, the implementation of well-designed and targeted marketing strategies; the application of additional and very specific tests; parent volunteers as a requirement for enrollment, in addition to harsh and traditional discipline.

Marketing strategies

Charter schools often use targeted marketing strategies, sending a message that they are looking for a particular student profile. In this way, their recruitment process attracts some, but discourages others, something that goes against public education.

For example, Mueller Charter Leadership Academy in San Diego states that “all eligible students are welcome to apply.” But at the same time, he warns that his program “is very advanced and demanding”, so “it may not be appropriate for everyone.”

Some approaches may be directed at certain ethnic groups, omitting others. For example, the LISA Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 2016 sent recruiting emails omitting three ZIP codes corresponding to parts of the city mostly populated by Afro-descendant and Latino people.

Conditional exams

Some charter schools ask their prospective students to apply to multiple trials as a condition of initial or continuing enrollment. As an example, Roseland Accelerated Middle School in Santa Rosa, California, which requested five short essays plus an autobiography using “a well-constructed and varied structure.”

Parents of students are required to “volunteer”

As unbelievable as it may sound, some charter schools require parents to volunteer for a certain amount of time; if they cannot, they can substitute money for volunteer work.

Enrollment at Pembroke Pines Charter High School in Florida required each family to complete 30 volunteer hours per year. Despite this, it allowed the purchase of 20 of those hours, which represents an additional burden, both in time and money, for families, especially those experiencing financial difficulties.

Strict and old-fashioned discipline

Historically, charter school students have been educated by harsh discipline. Even minor infractions like chewing gum or not keeping an eye on the educator during class have earned severe penalties. In certain cases, they even resort to suspensions that interrupt family dynamics.

The Impact of Applied Approaches in Charter Schools

Based on these and other approaches detailed in the work, the researchers claim that charter schools function more like private schools than public schools, although many people think otherwise.

As we have already explained, these strategies for attracting certain student profiles influence segregation. In addition, they affect the equity of funding, especially for students with special needs.

In the state of Pennsylvania, for example, the current system provides charter schools “equal funding for every student with a disability, regardless of the severity of that student’s disability.”

A report from the state’s bipartisan legislative Special Education Funding Commission warns of the consequences of this dynamic. This “creates a strong incentive to overidentify students with less costly disabilities and to underidentify (or lessenroll) students with more severe (or costly) disabilities.” Simply put, it is a practical way to get more funds but without allocating them to those who need them most.

Additionally, the approaches outlined in the book also reveal other significant differences between charter schools and the more traditional public schools run by a school district.

So far, no significant differences in average test scores have been observed for the two types of schools, but this does not necessarily reflect reality; the way in which the comparisons have been made is probably not the most appropriate. For example, charter schools’ student “screening” system can give them an unfair advantage over public schools, which do accept all types of students.

