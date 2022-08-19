Arduino Nicla Vision: Monitoring analog displays using the AI ​​camera module

The AI-capable camera module Nicla Vision can now also recognize the display of ue pointer instruments and issue an alarm if the limit value is exceeded.

The Nicla Vision camera module, which is AI-capable thanks to the STM32H747AII6 dual ARM processor, can now also recognize the pointer position of analog instruments and trigger an alarm if adjustable limit values ​​are exceeded. For example, older devices without built-in smart can still be kept in mind – especially those for which certain measured values ​​should not fall below or exceed.

A detailed online manual from Zalmotek on Edgeimpule.com describes how it works and how to install it, and all the necessary software is available for download. Even print files for the housing of the camera module are available there.

The module must be trained for recognition. A corresponding software module (written in Python) is available. In addition, images of the pointer instrument to be monitored are required.

Using any graphics program, the pointer must be cut out of one of the images and saved individually. This also applies to a pointerless image of the instrument.

The pointer image must also be rotated around the pointer center for the various display values ​​of the instrument and saved as a separate file. These images are then used by the AI ​​software to recognize the displayed measured value. Programming is done using the OpenMV IDE, which is also used to create the training images.

The training data is uploaded to the Edge Impulse account (free after registration). The neural network is finally trained there and is then available for download as firmware for the Nicla Vision camera.

