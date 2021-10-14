Archive or delete an email in Gmail? Here we tell you what you can use each option for

Gmail has an email organization structure that makes it very user-friendly to manage what we receive. For example, if you enter your inbox you will see that it is divided into Main, Social and Promotions. This is a great help to avoid post congestion in one place. But additionally, there are two options that are worth commenting on to know in which case to use them. In that sense, we will tell you the differences between deleting and archiving emails in Gmail.

The filing function is extremely useful and worth knowing to give a new perspective to the cleaning of our mailbox.

The difference between the File and Delete options in Gmail

As we mentioned before, Gmail has managed to have a very friendly email organization structure. However, it is not the only thing they have done in this regard to avoid the stress or mental fatigue that having all the emails in one place must cause. As in all programs and applications, Gmail has the ability to delete what we send and receive. However, sometimes we simply want to remove a group of emails from view, but not delete it because we may require them later. This is where the useful archiving option comes into play.

In that sense, the difference between deleting and archiving in Gmail is that the first option will send the mail to the trash. There, after a month, the emails will be permanently deleted. On the other hand, when using the Archive option, the messages are simply removed from the inbox, but keeping a copy.

These are also marked with the label “All”, in that sense, to find them it will be enough to use the search bar or go to the tray “All” to find them.

In this way, we have to archive the emails is a way to clean the view of the inbox of those emails that we will need at some point. For its part, deleting emails is something that we can deal with when it comes to emails that we can do without problems.

It is very useful to know this so that you can start managing your Gmail mailbox in a more efficient way, taking advantage of the options it offers.