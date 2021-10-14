Archaeologists find a gold “solar bowl” in a 3,000-year-old settlement in Austria

A team of archaeologists from the German company Novetus has found an interesting gold bowl decorated with sun motifs in a settlement dating from the Bronze Age in Austria.

The object, about 20 centimeters in diameter, bears the image of a solar disk with 11 rays at its bottom. It is not the first found in Europe, but it does stand out for being the first in the country.

However, determining precisely its function will not be an easy task considering that the settlement dates from a time when writing was not widespread in the area.

An old swamp that will become a train station

The now dry settlement was once a swamp. It is located below the current city of Ebreichsdorf, Austria. Currently, a series of excavations are underway to collect as much information as possible before a train station is built on the site and archaeological evidence is lost.

Notably, archaeologists have found about 30 similar bowls dating back to ancient Europe, all of them corresponding to the regions that now make up Germany, Scandinavia, and Denmark. However, this is the first find of its kind found in Austria, and the second east of the Alpine line.

A gold bowl allegedly used for worshiping the Sun

Gold bowl, a fragment and bracelets. Credit: Andreas Rausch / Novetus.

The golden solar bowl was located near the wall of one of the houses that made up this ancient human settlement from the Bronze Age. Michał Sip, an archaeologist who leads excavations at the site, believes that humans from the past intentionally placed it here, perhaps as part of a religious ceremony in which they honored the sun. It was wrapped in gold wire as well.

The object looks like a curved sheet of gold metal; On its outer wall, it had images of circles and points, and inside, there was a solar disk, so it probably served a cult function.

Golden bowl with sun motif. Credit: Andreas Rausch / Novetus.

It is only slightly larger than a person’s hand, and despite being a bowl, it is very shallow at only 5 cm high. After analyzing it, they also found out what it is made of: 90% gold, 5% silver, and 5% cobra. The mystery now lies in where the material used by the artisan author came from.

Beside him were two bracelets made of braided gold wires. There were also some organic remains, presumably made of cloth or leather, adhering to its surface. These could have been part of the clothing or other utensils of the humans of that time. Faced with this possibility, scientists are conducting DNA tests to determine its origin and history.

Other finds near the archaeological site

Daggers and knives found near the settlement. Credit: Andreas Rausch / Novetus.

But this is not the first find in the 3,000-year-old settlement. Excavations have revealed nearly 500 bronze objects including daggers, pins and knives in an area to the south. Interestingly, none of them show any signs of damage, so it is unlikely that the swamp functioned as a garbage dump.

Sip believes that these objects of great functional value in the past were thrown into the swamp water during Sun worship rituals, as was the case with the golden bowl. Excavations and sample analysis will continue to rule out or confirm these suspicions; meanwhile, the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna is preparing to display this latest relic.

