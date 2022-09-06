Arch Linux update aborts

The of my Arch system does not run, but with the error message “Process could not be prepared”. What can I do?

The update of my Arch Linux system does not run, but breaks off with the error message “Process could not be prepared” – see screenshot. What can I do?

Such a problem when updating Arch Linux can occur, for example, if the distribution has been rebuilt. If the distribution replaces one package with another, there may be dependency issues that you will have to resolve yourself. In your case, the wxwidgets-common package should replace the previously used wxgtk-common. However, the latter is required by wxgtk2.

To find out a package’s dependencies, call pacman with the parameter -Si on. Under certain circumstances, however, the command delivers sudo pacman -Si wxgtk2 No result found. Then the package was probably installed from the AUR, for example with yay. Then start the wrapper with the same parameter: yay -Si wxgtk2 . It turns out that the package no longer exists in the AUR. Outdated packages have no place on the system anyway, so you should try to install the package with yay -Rs wxgtk2 to uninstall.

If that also fails because it is required by another package (e.g. wxlua), you have to investigate the other package(s) in the same way and remove them one by one. If it turns out that these are not just outdated orphaned packages, but actually software that you still need, you can remove them temporarily. Then import all system updates and then reinstall the software – possibly alternatively as a Flatpak or AppImage.

