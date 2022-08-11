Arcade Paradise Review: A dive into the arcades of the 80s and 90s

Just the fact that Aracade Paradise is a video game in which to transform a rather disused laundry into one captivating and popular game room it should entice many to give it a chance, because actually other productions with similar premises practically do not exist. As we wrote in our preview of Arcade Paradise, the title of Nosebleed Interactive is a retro arcade adventure with a pinch of management, because although there is a playful component linked to the performance of daily activities, the focus of the experience lies elsewhere, between sounds, colors and even elements of popular culture of the 90s.

The magic behind the ordinary

When Ashley receives the task of running her laundromat from her father Gerald (voiced by Geralt of Rivia), her enthusiasm is zero.

It is a place not even derelict or dilapidated, but terribly anonymous, of those that crush creativity under an oppressive ordinariness made of dull tones and almost automated operations, which can be carried out without effort but also unable to arouse the slightest interest. Behind this altar raised to mediocrity, exactly behind it, because it is the closet of the room, but here is the spark destined to change things: an arcade cabinet thrown there just to occasionally entertain some customers while waiting for the end of the washing machine program. Today we perhaps have a different and romanticized perception of what once were the arcades. Yet, the evocative power of the cabinet as an object and as a keeper of any videogame work was very powerful and it is precisely on this concept that Ashley wants to rely to relaunch the activity, indeed to create a new one. Her father thinks that he is working to expand the laundry, while the young woman will do everything to expand the space dedicated to the magical cabinets.

Managing the laundry means collecting the waste and throwing it in the bin, unclogging the toilet when someone leaves us something particularly substantial, removing the tires that the usual rude sticks everywhere and, of course, putting the clothes in the washing machine, removing them, passing them to the dryer, collect them and finally place them, all with the help of a practical plastic basket.

In the first hours of the game are these activities the only ones that generate incomeand therefore they are absolutely necessary: ​​barely a ten dollars are extracted from the cabinet of the cabinet, while keeping the room tidy and clean and carrying out the tasks related to the laundry brings in a couple of hundred a day.

This first phase of the experience does not last long but not too long: in short, it is well calibrated, perhaps at times a bit annoying – given the management activities involved – but always with that perspective towards a more colorful future given by having earned the necessary money. to let in another cabinet in the back room.

As the number of these gaming jewels increases, Ashley’s revenues also increase and so the arcade expands: not only the back room but also the warehouse and other disused areas, they become an integral part of the business, which however, it begins to acquire a more captivating look. Net of cleaning, because you always have to do that, as the game progresses you find yourself a work less and less in the laundry, so as to devote most of the time to managing the game room. In this regard, the cabinets should not only be accumulated but tried in first person and thoroughly. In a very sensible way, each machine pays off proportionally the time spent in the company of his game and based on how many of the achievements he foresees have been unlocked. In short, if you find yourself setting particular records in adventures from which you cannot break away, know that these will become hens laying golden eggs.

Make way for gaming

Not all products offered by Arcade Paradise are appreciated in equal measure, because not all of them have been made with the same care. Fortunately the number of successful ones exceeds and not a little that of the less brilliant. Basically, you know this, the variety of the playful doughs offered is of the important ones, including puzzle games, shooters with a top view, fighting, racing and rhythm games, and in short, it is impossible not to fall in love with some of these games.

For example, Spacerace is a retro sci-fi OutRun, while Zombat 2 will call you to face ravenous zombies in the company of a handful of trigger-happy soldiers, even in the company of a friend (some cabinets in fact include a multiplayer mode). And then again, Racer Chaser is an unlikely cross between GTA and Pac-Man, with Knuckles and Kneees being a very colorful beat ’em up.

This playful variety corresponds to a similar aesthetic variety: vector graphics, 2D experiences and three-dimensional blocks, almost always alternate in a convincing way. If Ashley’s world, totally enclosed in the King Wash laundry, is content to exhibit a simpler graphic profilethose of the cabin cruisers burst with color and style, a convinced and convincing tribute to the 90s.

This sort of celebration of that period also passes through other elements, think of the PC operating system that is used for orders and emails, to the sound of the 56k connection while it connects to the internet and even to the features of the interfaces that accompany every action, from putting the clothes in the washing machine to throwing out the garbage. The real problem with Arcade Paradise is the differences between its two souls. In fact, Ashley’s virtual arcade will get you tired after some time, because it can accommodate more than 30 different cabin cruisers. However, the situation is different when looking at the management component, which constitutes the greatest limitation of the game. After ten hours, in fact, this aspect of the playful experience is unable to propose significant variations or new activities and, in a certain sense, transforms the activity into a collection of games to be accessed through a slightly more elaborate hub than usual.