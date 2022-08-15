Arc graphics cards: Intel cuts off DirectX 9 support

The upcoming Arc and all iGPUs from the “Alder Lake” generation can no longer do anything with the DX9 graphics API. Microsoft helps out.

has slimmed down its own graphics driver for all modern GPUs – much to the chagrin of retro fans. Starting with the integrated graphics units of the twelfth generation Core i aka Alder Lake and the upcoming Arc graphics cards, there is no longer native support for 9.

Older games that do not run with any other graphics API such as DirectX 11 or Vulkan can only be started using Microsoft’s wrapper D3D9On12. The open-source tool packs DX9 games into a DirectX 12 environment so that the graphics driver can do something with them. However, this procedure costs performance, so it lowers the frame rate compared to a native display.

Meanwhile, the cut DX9 support does not affect the integrated graphics units of older processors. Games still run natively on all models up to the Core i9-11900K.

Intel points to Microsoft

Intel’s support entry on the subject is now obtained by a Tweet from “SquashBionic” attention. In it, the manufacturer withdraws from the affair when it comes to performance and any errors in DX9 games: “Since DirectX is owned and maintained by Microsoft, it is necessary for troubleshooting DX9 applications and games to submit any findings to Microsoft Support so they can include the appropriate fixes in the next Windows and DirectX update.”

One of the most popular DirectX 9 games is Valve’s first-person shooter “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive”. Other well-known e-sports titles such as “Dota 2” and “League of Legends” now run with newer APIs.

The Techspot website tested an Arc 3 A380 Intel graphics card imported from China in “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive”, among other things, and came to the conclusion that the shooter runs significantly better even on AMD’s slowest current graphics card, the Radeon RX 6400. The 1 percent percentiles were not even half as high on the Arc 3 A380 in the test at 66 fps.



(mma)

