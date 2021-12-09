Aramco pipelines are a net win for BlackRock and Riyadh

Aramco has given a victory to both Larry Fink and Mohamed Bin Salmán. BlackRock is part of a group that will pay $ 15.5 billion for 49% of a 20-year lease on the giant’s gas pipeline network, controlled by the Saudi heir. They both win more than they lose.

The transaction is identical to the 2020 sale by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company of a minority stake in a lease of its gas transportation network to GIP and its friends. It represented a value of 20,700 million for 982 kilometers of pipes. The 5,000 kilometers of Aramco are worth 31,600 million. In both cases, the state owner keeps the majority and pays an undisclosed annual fee to the network. Meanwhile, minorities borrow 80% of what they contribute, so their annual profitability far exceeds 10%.

Not bad for what seems like a low-risk gamble. Riyadh is unlikely to cut off supplies to its domestic customers, and most of it dissuades it from altering rates. That raises the question of why Salmán is not leveraging the assets himself while maintaining full control. The answer is that its strategy to move away from fossil fuels sees foreign direct investment reaching 6% of GDP, well above current levels. BlackRock is key to encouraging others. The calculation for Fink is equally nuanced. It was only three years since the murder of Jamal Khashoggi; And investing alongside the largest oil company can be dangerous for Fink, whose annual letters implore to take climate change seriously.

That said, BlackRock’s western peers are doing business with Arabia despite Khashoggi. Fink recently wrote that reducing the supply of fossil fuels without addressing demand was driving up the cost of energy. Defending gas as a transition fuel is logical. The participation of other investors means that BlackRock’s check must be less than 1 billion: manageable. If Fink receives any criticism, he can always take comfort in the attractive returns.