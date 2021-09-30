AR glasses for those who spend time watching videos

Nreal is a smart glasses manufacturer that already has everything ready for the launch of its new model, the Nreal Air, which for this coming December will already be on sale in the markets of Japan, China and South Korea, with more markets to arrive throughout the year 2022.

While it has not disclosed the price, the company claims to cost a fraction of what the different versions of Nreal Light cost, which is about $ 600. This model of smart glasses, in addition to being lighter and more compact, even that the Nreal Light, being dependent on mobile phones to function, connected by cable, users will be able to appreciate that They are also compatible with mobile phones under iOS, in addition to a wide variety of mobile models under Android.



In this sense, it must be taken into account that the Nreal Light have support for 5G Android mobiles. In addition, we are facing a product focused on consumers instead of companies and other official bodies, inspired by the use that users make of smart glasses, with most of the time devoted to viewing videos than to any other activity.

Therefore, this device model does not have exterior-facing cameras, impeding environment mapping capabilities.

What they do have is micro LED screens for their augmented reality optics, taking into account that it reflects the images on the lenses of the glasses, offering a refresh rate of 90Hz with a pixel density of 49 PPD.

On the other hand, the field of view is 46 degrees, equivalent to seeing a 130-inch screen from 3 meters away or a 201-inch screen from 6 meters away. At the design level, These AR glasses are quite similar to sunglasses, being able to go unnoticed, since they do not house cameras, as we mentioned before, which could threaten the privacy of third parties.

An interesting aspect is that AR glasses include a feature that users can share with their friends who also have Nreal glasses, which makes it possible to turn the setting they are in into a virtual party, where users will see the same elements with their glasses.

But the safest thing is that users can spend most of their time watching videos and other audiovisual content from their favorite applications.

For Chi Xu, co-founder of Nreal:

Today’s consumers are looking for lighter but more durable AR glasses exclusively for streaming media and working from home

What is clear is that they will be more practical than being aware of other types of screens.

Via: The Verge