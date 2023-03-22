Apps to save on grocery shopping

- Advertisement -

The shopping basket has become notably more expensive in recent months due to inflation and the increase in food prices. According to the National Statistics Institute (INE), the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has risen 15% year-on-year, with food and non-alcoholic beverages increasing the most (16.6%).

There are apps that allow you to compare prices, others that include discounts and offers

Faced with this situation, many consumers look for ways to save money when shopping at the supermarket. One of the most convenient and effective options is to use mobile applications that allow you to compare prices, find offers and take advantage of discounts.

With more and more people who trust online shopping, for their convenience and security, now the possibility of saving money with purchases in the supermarket is added. These are some of the most popular and useful apps for this purpose:

- Advertisement -

-IM super: This app is another database that compares the prices of more than 150,000 food and drug products in 12 online supermarkets (Mercadona, Carrefour, DIA, Eroski, Alcampo, El Corte Inglés, etc.). It also allows you to scan barcodes or search for products by name and create shopping lists. In addition, it offers nutritional and environmental information on the products and warns about possible changes or errors in prices. It is available for iOS and Android and is free.

-FindIt App: This app is a comparator that has in its database the price of thousands of products from six supermarkets (Mercadona, Carrefour, Consum, DIA, Masymas and Hiperber). To be able to compare prices, you just have to search for the name or scan the barcode. It also allows you to create a personalized shopping basket to be able to compare in which establishment it will be cheaper to purchase all these products as a whole. This app also compares gas station prices and ensures that it will soon add more supermarkets and sectors. It is only available for Android.

- Advertisement -

-Store: This app compiles all the current offers in the main supermarkets and allows you to consult their catalogs and brochures online. It has a search engine by product or brand, which makes it easy to create a customized shopping list. It also offers a cashback service for some purchases if the invoice is uploaded to the platform. It is available for iOS and Android.

-Too Good To Go: This app aims to avoid food waste and offers surprise packs with products that are close to expiring at very low prices. The packs can be reserved from the app and picked up at the establishment (supermarkets, shops, restaurants and even gas stations) at the agreed time. The content of the pack is unknown until picked up, so it can be a good option to try new products or create improvised menus. It is available for iOS and Android.

- Advertisement -