Apps compatible with Android Auto: the best and where to download them

With Android Auto we can enjoy the best of the operating system of our phones in the car itself. The list of applications is quite extensive, so we wanted to collect the best apps for Android Auto and facilitate its download in a couple of clicks.

We have divided these applications by categories, so that you are clear what kind of app are you downloading at all mom

nt. The vast majority of these apps are completely free, a great incentive for many users.

Messaging, radio, navigation and multimedia

From the Google Play Store we can access the category of apps for Android Auto, divided into several categories. In general terms we can talk about messaging, radio, navigation and multimedia applications. So let’s select which are the best in each category., so you don’t have to download them anymore.

Messaging apps for Android Auto

To avoid distractions, keep at hand some of the best messaging apps for Android Auto. Among them we have some as popular as WhatsApp, Telegram or Facebook Messenger. They are a great alternative to reading messages without distractions and replying with your voice.

WhatsApp.

Telegram.

PlusMessenger.

FacebookMessenger.

Signal.

WeChat.

Skype.

Kick.

Hangouts.

TextPlus.

Multimedia applications for Android Auto

What would a trip be without music, a good radio station or listening to our favorite podcast? There are very good multimedia applications for Android Auto, such as Spotify, Audible, PocketCast or TuneIn, some of our favorites on the mobile version of Android.

Spotify.

Amazon Music.

AppleMusic.

Audible.

Google Podcasts.

PocketCasts.

Podcast Republic.

Deezer.

Podcast & Radio Addict.

Youtube music.

Tune In.

Plain Radius.

VLC for Android.

Audiobooks Pro.

Android Auto Navigation Apps

In addition to Google Maps, there are some essential apps to know where the speed cameras are and avoid the occasional fine for absent-mindedness. There are great alternatives like TomTom AmiGO, which they also do the functions of GPS navigator, in addition to telling us where the radars are.

Google Maps.

Waze.

Coyote: Warning radar, alerts, GPS, traffic.

TomTom AmiGO.

TomTom GO Navigation.

Sygic GPS Navigation & Offline Maps.

Where to download all apps for Android Auto

If you’ve been left wanting more, you can download the rest from the Google Play Store. You just have to go to the section to discover all the apps for Android Auto, the complete list with all the current apps and those that are uploaded to the Google store.