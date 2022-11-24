Approximation payments represent 25% of transactions at Banco Original

Banco Original disclosed that 25% of all transactions made by its customers were carried out in the Contactless modality using NFC technology, embedded in all of the institution’s cards. The data refers to the last month of September. According to the bank, in the same month last year, only 12% were carried out in this modality. Thus, an expansion of 130% was recorded in the volume traded with the Contactless modein the annual comparison.





The Director of Digital Channels and Retail Products at Banco Original, Simão Kovalski, said that these numbers reflect a change in consumer and customer habits of the financial institution, in line with figures disclosed in the market. “We work with the customer at the center of the strategies, always thinking about meeting their needs with a facilitated experience and offering NFC technology embedded in all cards is a differentiator and convenience”, said Kovalski.

According to a survey carried out by the Europeian Association of Credit Card and Services Companies (Abecs), the use of approximation payments grew by 344% between the 1st half of 2021 and the same period of that year. The original cards also offer cashbacks of up to 1.2% on each purchase with the possibility of redeeming directly from your account or credit card statement. The customer also has the option of generating up to 10 virtual cards with specific individual limits.

