Applications to listen to radio stations from anywhere in the world

Users can to stations from all over the world from their cell phone. (Getty)

At a time when audio streaming like Spotify Y Apple Music have become popular as a way of consuming music on the Internet, there are applications that transfer the experience of listening to the radio and enhance it by using the Internet and geolocation technology.

For users curious to know what musical genres are heard in other countries or learn how they speak in other languages, the following applications are options that will allow you to explore the world without having to travel.

Radio Garden

Created in 2016 as part of a project commissioned by the Netherlands Institute for Sound and Video, Radio Garden became an independent company in 2019 and currently has an app available on iOS and Android.

Upon entering the application, users will be able to see a 3D image of the planet bathed in green dots. Each of these nodes represents a specific radio station and where it is located in its country of origin. Users can move around the map and zoom in to start listening to the music and the presenters of the different registered radio programs.

However, this is not its only functionality. Users will be able to select the stations they prefer and save them in a tab called favorites which makes it easier to locate the exact node.

In the event that users cannot locate a station that caught their attention, Radio Garden also has a feature that allows you to view which stations are in a particular area, those listed as the most popular in a country, those located close to a selected location (including the physical distance between them), and a list of cities within of a country that includes the number of stations that can be found in each one.

Radio Garden allows users to explore the world and find radio stations from all countries and in any language.

The search tab gives the possibility to write the name of a particular country, city or station, so that finding new content is always at the user’s fingertips. That tab also contains lists of the most popular stations between the users of the application together with their country and city of origin, in addition to another one in which the recently added stations are found.

It is also possible to find a set of playlists in the navigation tab, located at the bottom center of the screen. In this section the stations are grouped by genres, themes, language, dialect, main genres, among others.

Radio Garden also accepts user input to find new stations or remove them. The option for both cases is available in the settings tab and will prompt users to fill out a form.

Tune In

It presents itself as a streaming platform that fuses information on sports, news, music, podcasts and live radio from all over the world.

Tune In application allows users to listen to radio stations from all over the world. (Tune In)

Available both as a web and an application available for Android and iOS devices, Tune In has a community made up of 80 million active users per month and brings together more than 100,000 radio stations between its own and associated as reported on its platform.

In principle, the application prioritizes content related to the user’s geographical location through recommendations of popular stations in the area, as well as local stations within its “For You” tab.

Unlike Radio Garde, which groups stations by musical genres and themes, Tune In does so by categories, among which are: Local Radio, Sports, News and Talk, Podcasts, Music and Trends. This last section groups together popular stations among users of the platform from all over the world. All of these tabs are visible at the top of the navigation screen.

Tune In allows you to browse radio stations around the world by their location and by the language in which the programs are broadcast. (Capture)

For the most curious users, Tune In allows you to explore radio stations by their location, divided by continents, countries and main cities, in addition to considering a segmentation by language in which the programs are broadcast.