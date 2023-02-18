AppleTV launches the movie trailer of the Famous Tetris.

- Advertisement -

Apple has released the trailer for its upcoming Tetris movie on Apple TV+, which traces the origins of the game behind the Iron Curtain and is based on the true story of how the video game became a worldwide phenomenon.

Alexey Pajitnov is a computer engineer who developed Tetris while working at the Gorodnitsyn Computer Center of the Soviet Academy of Sciences.

But his work did not end with the invention: he had to find a way to spread the game beyond the Soviet borders.

In both countries the same rules for the acquisition of intellectual property rights are not applied, which is a serious problem.

The famous Tetris movie.

The production of a biopic about the creator of the Tetris began in 2015, and producer Brett Ratner was attached to the project.

Next came the news of the start of the film about Tetriswhich producer Larry Kasanoff described as a trilogy.

After years of production, the docudrama “Tetris” will premiere at South by Southwest in March, and will stream worldwide on Apple TV+ starting March 31. Apple has secured the rights to the thriller for 2020.

“Tetris” stars Taron Egerton as Hank Rogers, who travels to the Soviet Union in 1989 and settles a rights dispute that ultimately leads Nintendo to license “Tetris” for the Game Boy console as the game becomes a worldwide hit.

The story of how one of the world’s most famous video games became popular among gamers all over the world.

Based on a true story, “Tetris” is a Cold War-era thriller with treacherous villains, unlikely heroes, and a thrilling race to the finish line. The film is directed by John C. Baird, and the screenwriter is Noah Pink.

Matthew Vaughn, Gillian Berry, Claudia Vaughn, Len Blavatnik and Gregor Cameron are the producers, and Ziggy Kamasa, Carlos Pérez, Ian Mackenzie, Noah Pink, Taron Egerton, Danny Cohen, Amanda Guest, Vince Holden, Hank Rogers, Alexei Pajitnov and Maya Rogers are the executive producers.

Next, we share the AppleTV Tetris trailer and hope you enjoy it.