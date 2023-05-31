Apple’s XR headset will have 2 x 1.41-inch displays and 5,000 nits of HDR peak brightness

- Advertisement -

There are only a few days left for the opening keynote of WWDC, the world conference dedicated to developers, which this year promises to be decidedly more interesting than usual given that there could finally be the announcement by Apple of its first mixed reality viewer.

8 YEARS OF DEVELOPMENT

This viewer has been talked about for years now. Apple allegedly started developing it about 8 years ago, in 2015, driven by the belief that augmented reality would play an increasingly important role in people's lives in the near future, a vision similar to that also held by Mark Zuckerberg of Meta. Information about this viewer from Apple they have always been very fragmented, conflicting at times, probably also due to the design changes that would have taken place in recent years. In fact, in the first draft of the project, Tim Cook hadn't thought of a "viewer" but of gods augmented reality "glasses" similar to those you wear every daythin and light.





From that idea of ​​thin glasses, everything would have gradually moved towards something more similar to what we currently find on the market. However, this product could be improved over the yearsperhaps with later versions, but which may still have the potential to become as important as an iPhone. Developer Snapshots: Programmer news in a sentence or two In recent months, obviously, the rumors have increasingly intensified and now, a few days after the possible announcement, there is also more detailed information on the hardware characteristics of "Reality One" (one of the presumed names of the viewer).

TWO 4K 5,000 NIT HDR DISPLAYS

As stated by Ross Young, analyst and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Apple would have integrated into its viewer two 4K micro OLED displayseach with one 1.41 inch diagonalone density of over 4,000 pixels per inch and one peak brightness of 5,000 nits in HDRvery high if we consider that the best smartphone displays barely reach 2,000 nits. A brightness with such a peak value should also allow Apple's viewer to play high dynamic range content, which is not possible on current VR viewers on the market. The only headset that comes close to this figure is the Magic Leap 2 which manages to peak at 2,000 nits.

Even if there is no official data, in fact, the Meta Quest 2 would be able to reach a maximum brightness of about 100 nits, without HDR. HoloLens 2s would hit 500 nits while Sony's PSVR 2 would only manage to hit 265 nits brightness with HDR support when connected to an HDR display. Of course, a peak brightness of 5,000 nits doesn't mean it could blind users but it will offer higher contrast, brighter colors and much sharper detail compared to competing products. For HDR displays, in fact, unlike SDRs, this metric refers more to the representation of color and contrast than to the brightness itself.

SHARPER, MORE DEFINED CONTENT