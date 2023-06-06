Apple’s WWDC 2023: all the news presented

- Advertisement -

WWDC 2023 was opened yesterday by a keynote full of news. We haven't experienced such an intense Apple event for a long time, the ecosystem has been profoundly renewed and with the updated versions of operating systems they have been introduced many new hardware products, from the very thin MacBook Air 15 to the very powerful Mac Pro with M2 Ultra up to the expected Vision Pro headset. The developer conference will continue until June 9 with dedicated sessions. Below you will find a summary of everything that Tim Cook and his colleagues presented yesterday at the event: for each topic we report the link to the dedicated article which will be useful for you to learn more about each individual topic.

IOS AND IPADOS

IOS AND IPADOS

A lot of hardware this year, of course, but the announcements of the new versions of the operating systems for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. The first beta dedicated to the developers of each OS is already available for download, for the public one you will have to wait about a month while the stable version will be released in fall. Razer launches iPhone version of the Kishi V2 gamepad iOS 17 aims at safety and reliability, but there are certainly some new features that improve the user experience. Starting with the app Telephone which has been deeply revised with i Contact Posters to customize the call screen e Live VoiceMail to read the transcript of voice messages left on the answering machine in real time. Important news also in Messages with emoji stickers, Live Stickers, new search functions and Check in, through which you can let selected contacts know that you have arrived at your destination. iOS 17 also introduces NameDrop, an update to the keyboard autocorrect, the diary app journal and the function standby with horizontal lock screen.





iPadOS 17 was no different and saw the introduction of tools personalization on the lock screen, Of widgets interactive and app Health, through which users will have access to detailed information about their physical state and mental. The Notes app now allows you to write on PDF, also in collaboration with other users.

MACOS, WATCHOS AND TVOS

MACOS, WATCHOS AND TVOS

After macOS Ventura came the time of macOS Sonoma, designed for hybrid work but also for entertainment and gaming. i come interactive widgets on the desktop, the functions for dynamic video conferencing with the overlay mode and the reactions, the screen sharing then it was significantly improved. The mode game ensures smoother and more consistent frame rates, and with the Game Porting ToolKit, developers can easily port their titles from other platforms to macOS Sonoma. Games are also coming to macOS Hideo Kojima: we start from Death Stranding: Director's Cut.





Apple Watch is preparing to receive the update to watchOS 10, a version of the operating system that brings with it redesigned apps, brand new watch faces, a new smart collection for widgets and different metrics for workouts. tvOS 17 now includes a Updated Control Center, while it will arrive on Apple TV from next autumn FaceTime.

MACBOOKS, MAC STUDIOS, MAC PROS

MACBOOKS, MAC STUDIOS, MAC PROS

MacBook Air 15 is the 15.3″ thinnest in the world: this is how Apple presents its new laptop to the public, 11.5mm thick and Apple Silicon M2 under the shell that guarantees performance up to 12 times higher than the Intel MacBook Air top-of-the-range version. It will be available from next week (but you can pre-order it now) from 1,649 euros.





M2 Ultra is the latest in Apple Silicona solution consisting of two M2 Max chips connected via the UltraFusion protocol with a 24-core CPU, 60/76-core GPU and up to 192GB of unified memory. Apple renews Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra, up to 24-core CPU, 76-core GPU, 192GB unified memory and 8TB storage. Both versions report high performance, the variant with M2 Ultra doubles – in terms of performance – the one with M2 Max. Mac Pro finally enters the Arm ecosystem with the M2 Ultra chip and crazy performance, it features seven PCIe expansion slots. Mac Studio starts at 2,449 eurosMac Pro from 8,499 euros with deliveries from next Tuesday.

APPLE VISION PRO

The Apple viewer is finally official and lands on the market to revolutionize the augmented and mixed reality sector despite the decidedly prohibitive price: $3,499. It will go on sale starting next year only in the United States. Technology EyeSight allows you to see the outside (real) world through a series of cameras, the Apple Silicon M2 processor and the interface visionOS manage the user experience and all applications will be downloadable from the appropriate App Store. There are two internal displays, one for each eye, for a total of 23 million pixels, the external one is a OLEDs curved, while the Digital Crown allows you to switch from the real world to the virtual one where you can place contents and objects. Instead, the physical controllers are completely missing, replaced by hand gestures and eye movement. There battery is external and guarantees an autonomy of two hours.

AUDIO