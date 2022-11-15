Apple’s VR headset may launch in 2023 with its own 3D content service

Much is said about Apple’s first mixed reality glasses. The rumors date back more than five years and describe the possible features of the accessory that big tech would be working on since 2016. Last Sunday (13), Mark Gurman revealed new information about the alleged VR headset that could be released in 2023. According to the analyst BloombergApple is looking for specialized professionals to develop a 3D content platform and a metaverse-like virtual environment for the VR headset — but with an extra “pinch” of personality, as CEO Tim Cook doesn’t see much use in Meta’s “virtual world.”

In a hiring listing, the company states that applied professionals “will work closely with the framework interface designers, human interface designers, and Apple feature teams” to develop the 3D application space. - Advertisement - It is clear that this headset will need a lot of processing power, and for that, Apple intends to use the M2, a chip used in more recent models of MacBook and iPad Pro. Furthermore, more than ten cameras will be used to track user movements and convert them into commands for content displayed on 3,500 ppi OLEDoS screens.

Not surprisingly, the manufacturer has yet to comment on the VR headset, but there are different clues that point to the project’s existence. In addition to hiring professionals specializing in software for virtual reality environments, Apple registered the brand name “realityOS”, which can be the operating system of the glasses. What do you expect from Apple’s first mixed reality glasses? Comment!

See more!