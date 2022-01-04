Apple’s VR / AR: Finally Available by 2022?

It seems that this year we are very close to a new revelation… If all the reports and rumors are confirmed, we will be able to see the first product Apple’s VR / AR available in 2022! Apple’s VR / AR and Apple Car A similar situation occurred in September 2014 with the idea of “IWatch”, it is not a secret that Manzana is developing the new products that are waiting to be launched. Although some may not even be on hold, but anyway we are sure that there are at least advances of some products in which Manzana is working. At this point we wonder which product will come out first, if the project Apple car… or some form of Apple’s VR / AR.

The latter is much less complex and more consumer-friendly, which is not to say that we won’t see some kind of car from Manzana in this decade.

However, the chance that the headphones will be released first is higher.

Do you How would Apple’s VR / AR headsets be presented?

When Steve Jobs revealed the iPhone original almost 15 years ago and the founder of Apple introduced the product as: an iPod, a cell phone and an internet communicator.

Tim cook took a similar approach by presenting the Apple watch. According to him, “The most personal device ever”, was intended to be an accurate and personalized watch, an intimate way to connect and communicate, and an ideal fitness support for your health.

Some reports already anticipate what the three functions important with which Manzana will present the VR / AR headsets: gaming, media consumption and communication.

Keep in mind that Manzana It is not the first company to commercialize a virtual reality device. That is why we wonder how Apple will compete with the rest of the existing products.

What will make the Apple VR / AR unique?

It’s very probable that Manzana sell the product as easy to use, integrated to the iPhone and focused on privacy.

Manzana stands out for making onboarding experiences easier and user interfaces more accessible, and we’ve already heard rumors about how headphones could be controlled from Manzana.

They will also have a padlock on iMessage, FaceTime and the App Store, courtesy of iPhone.

For developers, ARKit has annually evolved its use in applications that already use iPhone Y iPad for best experiences from virtual or augmented reality.