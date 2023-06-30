Apple’s Vision Pro, Casetify announces its first range of accessories

- Advertisement -

The announcement of a new device also usually represents an excellent opportunity for accessory manufacturers who often move ahead to try to be ready with their products on the day they hit the market. A synergy, this between devices and accessories, which can often represent a mutual advantage.

THE FIRST THIRD-PARTY ACCESSORIES FOR THE VISION PRO

Of course, we're not just talking about smartphones. In recent years, in fact, we have also seen the great interest in accessories made for other types of devices: tablets, earphones, headphones, notebooks, smartwatches and so on for which protective cases, straps, customized films, protective glasses and much more are made. A new opportunity for accessory manufacturers is certainly also represented by the new Vision Pro, the mixed reality viewer announced by Apple in early June. Even if its arrival on the market is foreseen for the beginning of next year, limited to the US market and at a certainly prohibitive price, the manufacturers of accessories Casetify is however already ready with a wide range of accessories for this device.

Bounce Vision is the name of this new product line made by Casetify. These include headbands, protective cases for the external display, neck straps and eye pads.

THEY WILL ARRIVE IN EARLY 2024

Wes Ng, CEO and co-founder of Casetify, said his company’s mission is to give users the opportunity to fully customize their products, to “easily stand out.” Apple Vision Pro, according to Wes Ng, really offers a lot of customization possibilities.



