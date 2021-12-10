Apple’s ugly deal with China has only bought time

Apple could pay an even higher price for its secret China deal. Tim Cook signed an undisclosed deal in 2016 in which he promised $ 275 billion of investment over five years in exchange for Beijing to ease pressure on its businesses, according to The Information.

The coerced transfer of technology in exchange for market access is a point of great diplomatic friction between China and its trading partners, but many executives accept it as a cost of doing business. Everyone from Microsoft to Boeing has built R&D centers in the country, or directly assigned intellectual property. Quid pro quo doesn’t always pay off. Westinghouse, for example, traded nuclear reactor knowledge for contracts, and went bankrupt anyway.

The deal came after authorities targeted Apple for various oversights; its domestic sales fell 17% in 2016. Sustained crackdowns could have destabilized its supply chain and global profitability. Aside from a respite from the pressure, it’s unclear what Apple won. The $ 1 billion investment in VTC Didi, which was part of the package, is a delicate one for Washington: That money may have helped drive Uber out of China. As a savvy investor, Apple, not commenting on the news, surely put some of the money into projects that were going to be done anyway. But some of the capital may have served more as donations to state companies and local governments. The firm has generated 249 billion sales in Greater China in the last five years, less than the promised investment.

Its share of the Chinese smartphone market has remained more or less static since 2016, despite benefiting to some extent from the White House sanctions on Huawei. Hiding the deal from shareholders now makes it even harder for Cook to justify. Rising geopolitical tension also portends greater rejection at home. At least you’ve bought yourself some time. But how much and at what price?