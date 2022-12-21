Apple’s SOS function arrives in Europe: when will it be available in Spain?

last november Manzana debuted the SOS function via satellite in iPhone 14. However, as usually happens in these cases, this function was only available for USA Y Canada. For this reason, many European users wondered when this practical and important emergency section would be available on their smartphones. The wait is over, but, seen what has been seen, in Spain we will have to remain patient for a few more months.

When will the satellite emergency arrive in our country?

Apple has announced that the SOS function of iPhone 14 has been extended to the first European countries. It is the case of France, Germany, Ireland Y United Kingdom. Our neighbors to the north, the German region and the British Isles —together with the Irish Republic— will enjoy this emergency tool via satellite that can solve more than one mishap. As we have mentioned in the first paragraph, we Spaniards will have to wait to discover when we will be able to use this highly innovative technological device.

However, we can enter the field of speculation. If we take into account that Apple’s SOS emergency function was presented in the North American territory barely a month ago and that, thirty days later, it has seen the light of day in various European and British regions, it is practically certain that in Spain and other countries in the Old Continent we can make use of its functionality via satellite from 2023. Probably even from the first months of the year that we are about to enter.

How does Apple’s SOS function work and what is it for?

This emergency function is only available for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and also iPhone 14 Pro Maxand allows users to send an SOS message via satellite even when there is no coverage or any other type of connectivity.

To start it up, the Apple user must call 911 and, when the call is not made due to connection problems, the option to send an emergency message via satellite will appear on the screen. The message takes around a couple of seconds to send, so it’s practically immediate.

Apple has developed this significant feature for the iPhone user experience through a partnership with the company. globalstar, a relevant entity in the satellite communications industry. Globalstar itself recently stated that “compatibility with more countries will come next year.”

