Apple’s second-gen AR/VR headset and AR glasses by 2024

During this last time, much has been said and rumored about the AR / VR headset that Apple has been preparing. Furthermore, it is still unknown how AR and VR technologies will work within a single product. Along with a project as big as this, the company is also in the process of a new version of Apple Glasses with augmented reality. Reports from analyst Jeff Pu indicate that these RA glasses would have their presentation by 2024.

New mixed and augmented reality products from Apple

The medium 9to5Mac reports some statements by Jeff Pu about the main supplier that Apple will have for its upcoming products starting this year and until 2024. Pu also points out some of the more interesting devices that will be in production, such as the iPhone 14, the AR/VR headset, and even the Apple Watch Series 8. Perhaps one of the most interesting statements here, is that according to the analyst, The company would be planning to have a new version of augmented reality glasses for the second half of 2024.

There is not much more detail about this news. So it’s unclear what exactly Apple plans about AR Glasses. As for what is known about the situation, it is the dependence that this device would have in relation to the iPhone given the design they have, being an interesting differentiation with the AR / VR headset. Something similar was commented in 2019 by Ming-Chi Kuo, assimilating Apple Glasses with the first Apple Watch, which understood the device as an extension of the iPhone itself.

Meanwhile, the headset is intended to have a much bigger look. This could be because you would need more space to properly integrate the powerful hardware. Indeed, this device has to have an intelligent design to process RA and VR in the best way in the best resolution without depending on another Apple product.

Finally, analyst Pu mentions a somewhat unusual rumour. Well, on this occasion, he does not focus on the first generation of the headset, but he already talks about the second and how Apple will be presenting the product by the end of 2024. In addition to said presentation, the new Apple Glasses RA would also be involved.