Apple’s satellite Emergency SOS service facilitates a new rescue: iPhone 14

- Advertisement -

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are the only Apple phones to have satellite connectivity right now.

The feature kicks in if you try to call emergency services and there is no cellular connection. iPhone will guide you to find the closest satellite, then ask you to answer a few questions about your location.

Two motorists are the last people rescued. The Los Angeles County canyon area may be a dead zone for cellular service.

According to the Montrose Search and Rescue Team’s Twitter, the call for help was initiated after the iPhone 14 acknowledged that a traffic accident had occurred. The victims then got out of the car and followed instructions to connect to Apple’s satellite emergency services, informing the Crescenta Valley Police Station that they had slipped 300 feet down the side of a mountain.

- Advertisement -

Apple’s call center also contacted other rescue units, including the sheriff’s department, which had access to the helicopter that helped extract the two victims from the bottom of the canyon.

The tweet credits Apple with using “accurate latitude and longitude” to help locate the victims in their 20s near their car. The victims were taken to a local hospital for observation.

This afternoon at approximately 1:55 PM, @CVLASD received a call from Apple’s satellite emergency service. The informant and another victim had been involved in a single vehicle accident on Angeles Forest Hwy near 18.87 kilometer point, Angeles Forest.

His vehicle had gone off the side of the mountain, approximately 300′. They were in a remote canyon with no cell phone service. The victims were able to get out of the car.

- Advertisement -

Using the satellite emergency service on their iPhone 14, they were able to reach a relay center via text message. The center contacted our station that sent us, @LACOFD patrol units, and @SEBLASD Air Rescue 5. The call center gave us an exact latitude and longitude of the victims.

Air Rescue 5 was able to locate the victims and bring in a paramedic. The paramedic learned that the patients, a man and a woman in their 20s, had minor to moderate injuries. The helicopter was able to lift the victims out of the canyon and transport them to an area hospital.

It is not the first time that Apple’s emergency SOS service has worked. A snowmobile driver in Alaska was rescued in the dead of night thanks to the iPhone 14’s satellite connectivity.

- Advertisement -

Apple’s emergency SOS service via satellite launched last month in the United States or Canada. Starting this week, it is also available in Germany, France, Great Britain and Ireland.