Apple’s patent reveals a new privacy feature for …

The US Patent and Trademark Office this week released a new Apple patent revealing a privacy feature designed to display iPhone content only through the use of special glasses, so that only the owner of the phone can view. what’s on the screen.

As reported by Patently apple, the patent application refers to a system that can display “vision-corrected graphic outputs and standard graphic outputs on an electronic device”.

Apple’s new patent focused on privacy issues

Curiously, one of the characteristics described by this patent is the “privacy glasses”, which prevent the people around you from observing the content on the screen of your device, since the only way to see what is on the screen is through the glasses. Given that Apple is rumored to be working on its own mixed reality glasses, a feature like this would likely be a huge plus for the product.

A key new feature that is discussed in this patent application covers “privacy glasses.” In some embodiments, a user can interact with the calibration graph to intentionally blur the graphical output presented on the device (iPhone) screen. If a user wants privacy or does not want a close person to see what is presented on the screen, the user can interact with the calibration graph to make the graphical result unreadable.

In addition to the new privacy technology, it appears that Apple is working on profiles for Face ID. The patent describes another system capable of distinguishing unique details on the wearer’s face, such as hairstyles, beard, mustache, glasses, no glasses, reading glasses, sunglasses and more.