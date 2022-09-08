Apple’s online store is closed: The countdown begins

- Advertisement -

As usual in the hours leading up to events, The Apple Store website is .

The Apple Store closes before every major Apple event where new hardware is introduced. In today’s case, In a few hours, the company will hold its “Far Out” event where it will announce its new products.

We expect Apple to announce iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max/Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as well as Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Series 8 Pro, Apple’s first heavy-duty smartwatch. as well as the AirPods Pro 2.

The Apple Store should be ready shortly after the conclusion of your event, which starts at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time). If you want to know how to follow it, we give you all the information here.



