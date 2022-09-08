HomeTech NewsMobileApple's online store is closed: The countdown begins

Apple’s online store is closed: The countdown begins

By Abraham
As usual in the hours leading up to apple events, The Apple Store website is closed.

The Apple Store closes before every major Apple event where new hardware is introduced. In today’s case, In a few hours, the company will hold its “Far Out” event where it will announce its new products.

We expect Apple to announce iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max/Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as well as Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Series 8 Pro, Apple’s first heavy-duty smartwatch. as well as the AirPods Pro 2.

The Apple Store should be ready shortly after the conclusion of your event, which starts at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time). If you want to know how to follow it, we give you all the information here.


