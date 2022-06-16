Apple’s next MacBook will be more powerful than ever. Why?

The latest edition of Apple’s WWDC brought us some very interesting surprises, such as the new 13.3-inch MacBook Pro that will debut the new processor from the Cupertino-based manufacturer. And we already anticipate that the Apple M2 chip points ways.

Today we have woken up with bad news: the 15-inch MacBook Pro will not be presented this year. But at least we know that it will be more powerful than ever. Or this is what emerges from the latest publication of the companions of MacRumors.

And, as you will see later, it seems that the power of the M2 chip will more than meet the expectations of the most demanding users, guaranteeing performance beyond any doubt.

Apple’s M2 chip is 20% more powerful than its predecessor

CPU Benchmarks have leaked for Apple’s M2 chip! 3.49GHz CPU clock vs M1’s 3.2GHzSingle-core performance gain vs M1: 11.56%Multi-core performance gain vs M1: 19.45%A little bit better than my estimates. I’m impressed!https://t.co/TGHOHw77DsThanks to @amoss_137 for sharing. pic.twitter.com/NS9xODnOdX

— Vadim Yuryev (@VadimYuryev) June 15, 2022

Through the tests of M2 processor performance that have been published, in multi-core tests it shows a power that is 20% higher than its predecessor, and an improvement of 12% in single-core tests, making it clear that this new chip has a lot to say.

Let us remember that andThis new processor reaches clock speeds of up to 3.49 GHz, a marked improvement over the 3.2 GHz of the M1 chip. And the result is obvious, reaching 1,919 points in the single-core tests (1,707 for the M1) and 8,928 points for the M2 compared to 7,419 for its predecessor.

The company already announced at the time that the new M2 processor was 18% better than its predecessor, and the tests carried out on Geekbench follow the line indicated by the manufacturer.

With these figures, it is clear that the work carried out by the Cupertino-based company has been exquisite, managing to create a solvent chip and that it has nothing to envy to the Intel solutions that the company with the bitten apple used until very recently. .

Regarding the models that will release this processor, we know that the MacBook Air 2022 and the 13-inch MacBook Pro will be the first laptops to release this new processor. Without a doubt, a new leap in quality that positions Apple’s MacBook family as one of the best options on the market if you are looking for a powerful laptop for work and your leisure time.

If you are thinking of buying one of the models indicated, the MacBook Pro can be reserved this Friday, June 17, although we still do not know when the new MacBook Air with Apple M2 processor will arrive.

>