5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech GiantsAppleApple's next big breakthrough: Face ID and Touch ID hidden under the...

Apple’s next big breakthrough: Face ID and Touch ID hidden under the iPhone screen

Tech NewsTech GiantsApple

Published on

By Brian Adam
patent for in screen touch id and face id.jpg
patent for in screen touch id and face id.jpg
- Advertisement -

Apple is constantly planning multiple interesting advances among its iPhone-related projects and this time moving Face ID under the screen is one of those innovations, as well as bringing Touch ID back to life. Two recent reports indicate this issue, although they also point out that this could take a few years to become truly feasible in commercial devices.

New technologies for Face ID and Touch ID

The renowned screen analysts Ross Young indicates that the Cupertino company had to reorganize its plans for another year due to problems in placing Face ID under the screen.

According to some other rumors, everything seems to indicate that the new Face ID technology under the iPhone screen could reach the line of the flagship device until 2025. The delay Young mentions could be caused by “sensor issues” that were highlighted in Apple’s production.

- Advertisement -

Added to these commentsthe company would not stand still and would continue with the project to return Touch ID to the iPhone. Although, this time it would not be the same as in its debut with the iPhone 5S, because this time it would also be integrated under the iPhone screen.

Google Photos begins to suggest fragments with the best parts of your videos

now ok to the user Yeux1122 of the Korean medium Naver, reported with high approximate details other previous Apple rumors. He points out that the Cupertino company had “progress in the recent development of the integrated Touch ID under the screen.”

The current report indicated that the level of development for the Touch ID under the screen would still take two to three years. Especially after Face ID is also under it. This in turn points to the high probability that Touch ID will be integrated when under-display Face ID has some success.

- Advertisement -

Finally, it should be noted that the report confirms that the company continues to use a new system. This is based on fusing components such as shortwave infrared and optical systems. In addition, it is also known that basic fingerprint recognition is a system that could be implemented in other aspects. Some examples would be oxygen saturation and pulse rates. The system quickly signals whether the user is “wearing gloves and whether their fingers are wet or dry.”

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apps

TikTok Series: Create paid videos on TikTok and earn money

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...
Tech News

Nubank gives tips on how to protect yourself from the fake call center scam

Nubank released this Friday (10) several security guidelines for customers of the digital bank...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.