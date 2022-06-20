Apple’s new iPad leaks, and it will come with good and bad news

the machinery of Manzana continues to run to maintain the cadence of product launches to the market. And, today, some information has been known about what can be seen in the new iPad prepared by the Cupertino company. The truth is that there are positive details, but some remain that are not exactly excellent news.

The tenth generation of the well-known Apple tablet will arrive with some interesting new features, such as an increase in the size of its screen. In this way, it could be passed to the 10.9 inches, which is not a big leap compared to the previous generation, but it does make better use of the front space to enjoy multimedia content more effectively. In principle, this should not imply a change in the external appearance, since the usual lines in this accessory will be maintained.

Another of the improvements will have to do with the processor, as is customary in each new generation of iPads. In this case it will integrate an A14 SoC which will allow it to offer superior performance (similar to that of the iPhone 12 that already used this component). This means that nothing of Apple’s own M1 and, therefore, the new multitasking seems to remain exclusively in the Pro models. By the way, everything indicates that there will be a variant of this device that will have access to networks 5G. Be careful with this, it can be differential.

A novelty that is crucial in the iPad

This has to do with connectivity, since the new Apple tablet certifies the end of Lightning as a connection option. It therefore jumps to usb type c, which causes the migration to continue, which now seems basic because Europe will require all technological devices to make use of it in an inexcusable way. This is good news, but surely more than one does not like the decision at all, since some accessories will become obsolete.

And where will the problem be in the new iPad? Well, in storage. Known data indicates that this will begin in the 64GB, an amount that is not exactly adequate in these times and more in devices that do not allow the use of microSD cards. The decision does not seem very appropriate for users, the truth, but to maintain a very high profitability in each team for Apple. Surely the memory chips are cheaper than a generation ago, but the jump is not made. And, this, in addition, results in many not buying the cheapest model – which fattens the coffers of the Cupertino firm.

Possible arrival date

Well, there is no official one, since Apple is not one to give this type of information in advance (and it does well, really). The fact is that the source of the information believes that this iPad could be the presentation partner of the new iPhone. If so, we are talking about month of September of this same year. Therefore, without being something imminent, it is not very far that we really know what the new launch of the legendary tablet will have.

