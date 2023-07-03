Apple’s new Beats Studio Pro run out of secrets, what will they offer?

- Advertisement -

Headphones are expected Beats Studio Pro come to market with a significant improvement in audio quality. Everything indicates that they will have two custom 40mm drivers capable of ing “nearly zero distortion even at high volume”. According to Beats, this is an 80% improvement compared to the Beats Studio3, providing “higher audio fidelity”.

New data indicates that the Beats Studio Pro will also use an onboard digital processor that “optimizes the final frequency response for a powerful, yet balanced sound profile designed to bring out the subtle details of what you’re listening to.” . Like most products from this Apple sub-brand, they will also support active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and spatial sound with Dolby Atmos.

Spatial Audio, a differentiating element of these headphones

The implementation of this technology Beats Studio Pro will also include dynamic tracking for Custom Spatial Audio. Currently, spatial sound with tracking is only available on Apple’s third-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. In addition, with the button located on the side that the new helmets will have, users will be able to toggle between transparency mode and active noise cancellation.

The Beats Studio Pro also incorporates enhanced vocal-guided microphones for “high-quality call performance.” These microphones can actively filter out background noise to improve the clarity of your voice, up to 27% better than Beats Studio3.

Great connectivity in the Apple Beats Studio Pro

Surpassing the AirPods Max, the Beats Studio Pro will have a port usb type c and a 3.5mm headphone jack. When listening through the first of the cables, the Beats Studio Pro will offer three different listening modes: Beats Signature, offers the most balanced tonal tuning for all genres of music; Entertainment, which enhances certain parts of the audio spectrum; and Speech, which in this case optimizes the frequency response for voice, ideal for phone calls or podcasts.

Design and autonomy

The Beats Studio Pro looks similar to the Studio3 headphones, but they’ll be a little lighter and more comfortable, so you can lose yourself in your music. The UltraPlush cushions have been enhanced with seamless leather, providing all-day comfort and exceptional durability. And premium metal sliders offer a wide range of adjustment.

The dimensions of these Apple headphones will be 17.8 x 18.1 x 7.8 centimetersbeing its weight of 260 grams. Not bad for a premium product.

In what has to do with autonomy, the Beats Studio Pro will offer up to 40 hours of total playback use with ANC disabled and up to 24 hours of playtime with ANC or transparency mode on. They will not lack fast charging, since with 10 minutes of processing up to 4 hours of playback are achieved. A major improvement over AirPods Max.

