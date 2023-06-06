Apple’s most expensive M2 Ultra Mac Pro is $40,000 cheaper than the maxed-out Intel model

- Advertisement -

Apple’s just-announced Mac Pro with an M2 Ultra chip isn’t a cheap computer — it’s designed for extreme workloads, after all — but you might be surprised to hear that the most expensive version of the machine is more than $40,000 cheaper than the maxed-out version of its Intel-powered predecessor.

You get a total computer cost of $12,348. If you throw in Final Cut Pro ($299.99) and Logic Pro ($199.99), it comes out to $12,847.98. And if you max out the rack version of the Mac Pro with the same software, it comes out to 100 bucks more at $12,947.98.